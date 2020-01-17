Game of Thrones showrunners get turned down by HBO

Kevin Winter/Getty Pictures

HBO has stated, “Thanks, but no thanks” to a brand new collection from Sport of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Accomplice, which had been in improvement on the cabler for a variety of years, won’t be transferring ahead, in response to HBO programming chief Casey Bloys (by way of TV Line). The alt-history drama was first introduced approach again in July 2017.

The very premise of the would-be collection made it a lightning rod for controversy, which we’ll talk about shortly. On the time it was introduced, Benioff and Weiss had been driving excessive on the success of Sport of Thrones, which had simply begun airing its seventh season. It most likely appeared like a no brainer to fee one other serial from the blokes who had given HBO the preferred, culture-saturating collection in its historical past (which is saying one thing), however issues began to go fallacious in 2018.

In February of that 12 months, it was introduced that the duo had been employed to area a trilogy of Star Wars movies, which might have been the primary films within the franchise to debut after the completion of the Skywalker Saga, which wrapped up with the latest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The truth that they had been endeavor this gargantuan activity whereas additionally making an attempt to ship a satisfying eighth and last season of Thrones apparently set off some alarm bells at HBO, because the challenge was instantly moved to the again burner, the place it had remained ever since.

It could very effectively be for the very best that the collection is formally lifeless within the water; whereas it sported an intriguing premise and should have made for a captivating and provocative story, the controversy surrounding it was partly as a result of conception that Benioff and Weiss won’t have been the best guys to inform it.