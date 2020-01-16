Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon eyeing 2022 launch

Home of the Dragon, the prequel to epic fantasy collection Recreation of Thrones, is ready to air in 2022, HBO president of programming Casey Bloys has stated. The spinoff of the favored HBO present has acquired a straight-to-series order.

“My guess is sometime in 2022,” Bloys informed Deadline in regards to the premiere, including it was too early to be extra particular than that. “They are starting writing,” he stated of the undertaking from guide collection writer George RR Martin and Colony scribe Ryan Condal. The brand new spinoff might be based mostly on Fireplace & Blood, a companion guide to Martin’s Tune of Fireplace and Ice saga, on which GOT is predicated.

The pilot of the brand new prequel is ready 300 years earlier than the occasions of the flagship collection and tells the story of Home Targaryen, ancestors of Daenerys (performed by Emilia Clarke). Bloys revealed there isn’t any casting new but and getting Home of the Dragon on air is his “number one priority”.

“There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon,” he added. GoT veteran Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will function showrunners and are additionally connected to govt produce together with different GoT co-executive producers Martin and Vince Gerardis.

Home of the Dragon was one of many 4 remaining spinoffs within the works on the community. The others are on maintain, which might be indefinite — or momentary. A prequel spinoff co-created by Martin and Jane Goldman, which went to pilot starring Naomi Watts, was not picked as much as collection.

