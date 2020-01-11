GAMEDAY: Breaking down Seahawks vs. Packers

Breaking down the Seahawks-Packers NFC divisional spherical playoff sport on Sunday night time:

THE GAME

Seattle Seahawks (12-5) at Inexperienced Bay Packers (13-Three) Sunday, 6:40 p.m. EST Lambeau Area FOX/CTV Climate: -8C, Winds 9 km/h Line: Packers by four.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Pack is Again?: It wasn’t at all times a dominating 13-Three season for the Packers however the crew actually heads into the playoffs for the primary time in three seasons with momentum on its aspect. A five-game successful streak has the Packers second solely to the Ravens as the most well liked crew within the submit season. It was fairly a turnaround for a crew that received simply six occasions in 2018 resulting in the firing of coach Mike McCarthy and the hiring of progressive Matt LaFleur.

2. The opposite Aaron: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is central to the Packers offence, after all, however the assault is complemented by the work of operating again Aaron Jones. In a breakout 12 months, Jones not solely topped 1,000 dashing yards, he proved harmful as a receiver as properly, compiling 474 yards on 49 receptions.

Three. Beast Mode, Half III: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has vowed that operating again Marshawn Lynch – who might be making simply his third begin since popping out of semi retirement. Lynch was scored a landing in every of his first two video games, however was held to only 9 yards dashing in Philadelphia final week. Lynch continues to be a beast to deal with nonetheless, maybe extra so when the climate is frigid as it’s anticipated to be for this one.

four. Ship within the Clowney: The Seahawks have a move rusher to be feared in Jadeveon Clowney however will or not it’s sufficient? The Seattle D managed simply 28 sacks through the common season – second fewest within the league – however ramped it up with seven in final week’s wildcard win alone. The Seahawks can ailing afford to permit Rodgers to get comfy within the pocket.

5. Third and … : Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is harmful on any down however particularly so on third down. In actual fact, Wilson has competed third down makes an attempt in every of the previous two weeks. Clearly his elusiveness is an enormous a part of that success as Wilson can both make performs together with his ft or in scrambling will increase his choices downfield.

INSIDE THE GAME

The Packers have received their final eight conferences with the Seahawks at Lambeau together with post-season victories within the 2007 divisional spherical and the 2003 wild card … A win final week in Philly moved the Seahawks all-time post-season document to only above .500 at 17-16. The Packers, in the meantime, are 34-22 … Seattle coach Pete Carroll has led the Seahawks to the playoffs in eight of his 10 seasons … Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has 38 profession post-season landing passes in 17 video games, to lower than Peyton Manning for fourth in NFL historical past … Who has the sting on this stat: The Packers are 7-1 at house this season whereas the Seahawks are Eight-1 on the highway With heavy snow within the forecast, the Packers are recruiting followers to shovel the seats at Lambeau Area on Sunday morning, searching for 700 on complete … Packers operating again Aaron Jones completed the 2019 season tied for the NFL lead in dashing touchdowns (16) and general TDs (19) … The Packers had 5 gamers with 400-plus receiving yards this season, their most since 2011.

KEY MATCHUP

Za’Darius Smith vs. Russell Wilson One of the feared move rushers within the league takes on one of the vital elusive quarterbacks getting in a basic showdown. The Seahawks want Wilson to provide at one of the best of occasions, however with a banged-up offensive line and a wounded operating sport, they could want him much more on Sunday. Smith, in the meantime, is as elusive as he’s deadly because the Packers combine up their defensive packages to make the large linebacker much more of a disruptive risk.

WHO’S HURTING

Seahawks defensive finish Jadeveon Clowney performed harm final week and was nonetheless efficient – knocking Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz out of the sport. Clowney has been restricted in follow this week however is predicted to play. The Seahawks will want him to deliver warmth to Pacckers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

PICK

Prediction: Packers 24, Seahawks 13.

The rested Packers are more healthy and at house, that are two key benefits. However most of all, they’ve extra weapons offensively and first-year coach Matt LaFleur has been glorious at using them.

STATS PACK

SEATTLE: Factors for: 25.Three (ninth) Factors towards: 24.9 (22nd) Rush yards: 137.5 (4th) Go yards: 236.9 (14th) Complete yards: 374.four (eighth) Complete yards towards: 381.6 (26th)

GREEN BAY: P Factors for: 23.5 (15th) Factors towards: 19.6 (ninth) Rush yards: 112.2 (15th) Go yards: 233.Three (17th) Complete yards: 345.5 (18th) Complete yards towards: 352.6 (18th)