GAMEDAY: Devils at Maple Leafs

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (17-21-7) at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (24-16-6)
7 p.m., Scotiabank Enviornment, Sportsnet, TSN Radio 1050
BIG MATCHUP
John Tavares vs. P.Ok. Subban
When the Maple Leafs beat the Devils in additional time in New Jersey on Dec. 27, Tavares fared properly towards the defence pair of Subban and Andy Greene, and with final change, Sheldon Keefe may attempt to get that matchup on Tuesday. Tavares led all Leafs with seven pictures on purpose in that sport and had one purpose and two assists. Subban, a disappointment in New Jersey, would like to make it proper in his dwelling city.
FIVE KEYS TO THE GAME
1. Make changes
The Leafs don’t need to be instructed the right way to put an finish to their three-game shedding streak, the longest underneath Sheldon Keefe. “(We) have to be a little bit smarter and have to be more disciplined and be a little more patient at times,” captain John Tavares stated. “Teams see the way we play and are going to look to counter and quick-strike, like they have.”
Learn: Don’t flip the puck over, and once you do, react accordingly.
2. Sandin’s subsequent step
There’s a bonus for Rasmus Sandin, recalled from the Toronto Marlies on Monday in wake of the Morgan Rielly damage: He gained’t need to work to make a primary impression on Keefe, having developed, in fact, underneath Keefe with the Marlies. “He let me play my game,” Sandin stated final week. “Coming into the AHL as an 18-year-old is not the easiest thing, but he trusted me.”
three. Constant issues
The Leafs are 15-6-2 in Keefe’s first 23 video games as coach after they have been 9-10-Four in Mike Babcock’s ultimate 23 video games, however Keefe is discovering it’s a course of to get the unhealthy habits out. It’s crucial Toronto begins a three-game dwelling stand correctly. “We haven’t been able to find the level of consistency that we’re happy with and we have a chance now with three home games before the break,” Keefe stated. “We have to get it back together.”
Four. Trying to rebound
Tavares ended a three-game streak and not using a level when he scored towards the Panthers on Sunday, however the Leafs want much more from their captain’s line. William Nylander, after scoring in 5 video games in a row, has one help in his previous 4 video games. Alex Kerfoot additionally has one help in his previous 4 outings. It’s a trio that’s able to lots greater than it has placed on the scoreboard.
5. No pushovers
The Devils didn’t practise on Monday, so we gained’t know have an concept till the morning skate whether or not staff main scorer Kyle Palmieri, who didn’t play towards Tampa on Sunday, will stay out with an lower-body damage. New Jersey has gained its previous two, so by no means thoughts the place it sits (27th general earlier than Monday). “They’ve been on a bit of a hot run and they have guys who can score,” Mitch Marner stated.
MAPLE LEAFS LINES
LW-C-RW
Zach Hyman-Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner
William Nylander-John Tavares-Alex Kerfoot
Andreas Johnsson-Pierre Engvall-Kasperi Kapanen
Frederik Gauthier-Adam Brooks-Jason Spezza
Defence pairs
Rasmus Sandin-Tyson Barrie
Travis Dermott-Justin Holl
Martin Marincin-Cody Ceci
Goaltenders
Frederik Andersen
Michael Hutchinson
DEVILS LINES
LW-C-RW
Pavel Zacha-Nico Hischier-Jesper Bratt
Blake Coleman-Travis Zajac-Nikita Gusev
Miles Wooden-Jack Hughes-Wayne Simmonds
Jesper Boqvist-Kevin Rooney-John Hayden
Defence pairs
Andy Greene-P.Ok. Subban
Damon Severson-Sami Vatanen
Will Butcher-Mirco Mueller
Goaltenders
Louis Domingue
Evan Cormier
INJURIES
Devils — RW Kyle Palmieri (decrease physique), G MacKenzie Blackwood (higher physique), D Brian Strait (concussion), LW Ben Road (higher physique).
Maple Leafs — D Morgan Rielly (foot), D Jake Muzzin (foot), LW Trevor Moore (concussion), RW Ilya Mikheyev (wrist).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Energy play
Devils: 14.three% (30th)
Maple Leafs: 23.2% (seventh)
Penalty kill
Devils: 80.1% (18th)
Maple Leafs: 75.eight% (26th)
