GAMEDAY: Devils at Maple Leafs

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (17-21-7) at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (24-16-6)

7 p.m., Scotiabank Enviornment, Sportsnet, TSN Radio 1050

BIG MATCHUP

John Tavares vs. P.Ok. Subban

When the Maple Leafs beat the Devils in additional time in New Jersey on Dec. 27, Tavares fared properly towards the defence pair of Subban and Andy Greene, and with final change, Sheldon Keefe may attempt to get that matchup on Tuesday. Tavares led all Leafs with seven pictures on purpose in that sport and had one purpose and two assists. Subban, a disappointment in New Jersey, would like to make it proper in his dwelling city.

FIVE KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Make changes

The Leafs don’t need to be instructed the right way to put an finish to their three-game shedding streak, the longest underneath Sheldon Keefe. “(We) have to be a little bit smarter and have to be more disciplined and be a little more patient at times,” captain John Tavares stated. “Teams see the way we play and are going to look to counter and quick-strike, like they have.”

Learn: Don’t flip the puck over, and once you do, react accordingly.

2. Sandin’s subsequent step

There’s a bonus for Rasmus Sandin, recalled from the Toronto Marlies on Monday in wake of the Morgan Rielly damage: He gained’t need to work to make a primary impression on Keefe, having developed, in fact, underneath Keefe with the Marlies. “He let me play my game,” Sandin stated final week. “Coming into the AHL as an 18-year-old is not the easiest thing, but he trusted me.”

three. Constant issues

The Leafs are 15-6-2 in Keefe’s first 23 video games as coach after they have been 9-10-Four in Mike Babcock’s ultimate 23 video games, however Keefe is discovering it’s a course of to get the unhealthy habits out. It’s crucial Toronto begins a three-game dwelling stand correctly. “We haven’t been able to find the level of consistency that we’re happy with and we have a chance now with three home games before the break,” Keefe stated. “We have to get it back together.”

Four. Trying to rebound

Tavares ended a three-game streak and not using a level when he scored towards the Panthers on Sunday, however the Leafs want much more from their captain’s line. William Nylander, after scoring in 5 video games in a row, has one help in his previous 4 video games. Alex Kerfoot additionally has one help in his previous 4 outings. It’s a trio that’s able to lots greater than it has placed on the scoreboard.

5. No pushovers

The Devils didn’t practise on Monday, so we gained’t know have an concept till the morning skate whether or not staff main scorer Kyle Palmieri, who didn’t play towards Tampa on Sunday, will stay out with an lower-body damage. New Jersey has gained its previous two, so by no means thoughts the place it sits (27th general earlier than Monday). “They’ve been on a bit of a hot run and they have guys who can score,” Mitch Marner stated.

MAPLE LEAFS LINES

LW-C-RW

Zach Hyman-Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner

William Nylander-John Tavares-Alex Kerfoot

Andreas Johnsson-Pierre Engvall-Kasperi Kapanen

Frederik Gauthier-Adam Brooks-Jason Spezza

Defence pairs

Rasmus Sandin-Tyson Barrie

Travis Dermott-Justin Holl

Martin Marincin-Cody Ceci

Goaltenders

Frederik Andersen

Michael Hutchinson

DEVILS LINES

LW-C-RW

Pavel Zacha-Nico Hischier-Jesper Bratt

Blake Coleman-Travis Zajac-Nikita Gusev

Miles Wooden-Jack Hughes-Wayne Simmonds

Jesper Boqvist-Kevin Rooney-John Hayden

Defence pairs

Andy Greene-P.Ok. Subban

Damon Severson-Sami Vatanen

Will Butcher-Mirco Mueller

Goaltenders

Louis Domingue

Evan Cormier

INJURIES

Devils — RW Kyle Palmieri (decrease physique), G MacKenzie Blackwood (higher physique), D Brian Strait (concussion), LW Ben Road (higher physique).

Maple Leafs — D Morgan Rielly (foot), D Jake Muzzin (foot), LW Trevor Moore (concussion), RW Ilya Mikheyev (wrist).

SPECIAL TEAMS

Energy play

Devils: 14.three% (30th)

Maple Leafs: 23.2% (seventh)

Penalty kill

Devils: 80.1% (18th)

Maple Leafs: 75.eight% (26th)