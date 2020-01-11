GameDay: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans (10-6 (11-6 counting playoffs)) at Kansas Metropolis Chiefs (12-Four)

At present: three:05 pm ET, Arrowhead Stadium

TV: CTV/CBS Line: Chiefs by 9 half

Climate: Four°C, mixture of solar and clouds, Winds 16km/hr

STATS PACK

(Per sport averages)

POINTS FOR

HOUSTON: 23.6 (14th)

KC: 28.2 (fifth)

POINTS AGAINST:

HOUSTON: 24.1 (19th)

KC: 19.2 (seventh)

YARDS RUSH

HOUSTON: 125.6 (ninth)

KC: 98.1 (23rd)

YARDS PASS

HOUSTON: 236.Four (15th)

KC: 281.1 (fifth)

NET YARDS

HOUSTON: 362 (13th)

KC: 379.2 (sixth)

YARDS ALLOWED

HOUSTON: 388.three (28th)

KC: 349.6 (17th)

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:

1. LET ‘ER FLY: Two of the sport’s most enjoyable younger QB’s not named Lamar Jackson sq. off in what might be an explosion of factors. Deshaun Watson’s profession file towards the Chiefs is 1-1, with six TD passes, two interceptions and 541 yards (with a 63.1 completion charge). In opposition to Houston, Patrick Mahomes is Zero-1, with three TD tosses, one pic and 54.9% masking 273 yards.

2. WILL WILL PLAY?: A call on Texans WR Will Fuller (groin) is anticipated to come back sport time. He missed the season finale, after participating in pregame warmup, and missed final week’s wild card win over Buffalo. Fuller mentioned he was “feeling great” Friday, however all of Texas is holding its breath. The Texans have received eight of 11 video games Fuller began, whereas’s he’s caught 9 passes for 30 or extra yards.

three. RUNNING THE ROCK: The important thing to the Texans 31-24 at Arrowhead in Week 6 was their capacity to maneuver the ball on the bottom. Led by Carlos Hyde’s 116 yards on 26 carries, their floor sport churned up 192 yards of actual property. Since that sport, the Chiefs D has dug in its cleats, permitting a mean of 92.1 yards per sport within the eight wins from a Eight-2 mark.

Four. BIG PLAY MAKER: Whereas Houston’s DeAndre Hopkins is likely one of the finest receivers within the NFL and coming off a 90-yard efficiency towards distinctive Payments nook Tre’Davious White, essentially the most harmful participant on the sphere would be the quickest – Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill. In 4 profession playoff video games, he has but to hit the 100-yard mark, so he might be able to go off.

5. WEATHER … OR NOT: Historically (if two years in a row might be known as that) Ok.C. is hit with a load of snow the Saturday earlier than internet hosting a divisional playoff sport. Final yr, 18.2 cm fell within the hours main as much as what turned a frolicking good time for Mahomes and pals in a 31-13 win over the Colts. One other “winter storm warning” was in impact the day this Saturday. An element? Possibly.

THE BIG MATCHUP

Texans rush finish J.J. Watt versus whoever he faces on Chiefs O-line

In opposition to all odds, the three-time defensive participant of yr returned from an early season torn pectoral final week, and as anticipated, he made an impression. Watt’s third quarter sack ignited a Houston rally and the eye he drew from the Payments O-line opened issues up for teammates Whitney Mercilus and Jacob Martin. If the Texans are unable to generate an efficient move rush, Mahomes is more likely to eat them up.

INSIDE THE GAME:

Neither crew has a profitable file within the playoffs, with the Chiefs a very abysmal 10-19 and the Texas Four-5 … Chiefs lead the all-time sequence 6-5, however the Texans have received two of the final three … Of their solely playoff assembly, the Chiefs delivered a 30-Zero blanking on Jan. 9, 2016 … Versus frequent opponents this season, the Chiefs had been 9-2 whereas the Texans had been 7-Four … Chiefs coach Andy Reid is making his 15th playoff look, whereas Texans Invoice O’Brien is teaching his sixth playoff sport … The Texans can be with out TE Jordan Akins (hamstring) and S Jahleel Addae (knee), each of whom have been dominated out … The Chiefs can be with out CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder) whereas DT Chris Jones (calf) and TE Travis Kelce (knee) are questionable however each anticipated to play … Chiefs had six gamers named to the Professional Bowl (DE Frank Clark, RS Mercole Hardman, WR Tyreek Hill, DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce, QB Patrick Mahomes) whereas the Texans had three (WR DeAndre Hopkins, T Laremy Tunsil, QB Deshaun Watson).

OUR TAKE:

Chiefs 31, Texans 17

We totally count on the Chiefs to characterize the AFC in Miami subsequent month, and on the way in which they may cowl the unfold as they maintain the Texans, who wanted an heroic efficiency by Deshaun Watson final week to get this far. With return specialist Mecole Hardman, WR Tyreek Hill, TE Travis Kelce and RB Damien Williams, Patrick Mahomes has a wealth of weapons, and he’ll flaunt them on Sunday.