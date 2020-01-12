GAMEDAY: Maple Leafs at Panthers

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (24-15-6) at FLORIDA PANTHERS (23-16-5)
7 p.m., BB&T Center, Sportsnet, TSN Radio 1050
BIG MATCHUP
Mitch Marner vs Jonathan Huberdeau
Not that he needed inspiration, but Mitch Marner could be buoyed by the fact he has been voted into the NHL all-star game by fans. As it is, Marner has been hot, riding a six-game point streak; just once in the past 15 games has Marner not recorded a point. Across the ice will be Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 418 career points for the Panthers — one behind franchise leader Olli Jokinen. Eighteen of Huberdeau’s points have come against the Leafs, in 24 games.
FIVE KEYS TO THE GAME
1. Cats on patrol
The Panthers are the lone Eastern Conference club the Leafs have not met this season, but Florida coach Joel Quenneville didn’t have to be filled in on what the Leafs are capable of bringing. “They’re playing well and they’re playing fast,” Quenneville said on Saturday. “A very dangerous team. Right now, you would have to say it’s the biggest game we’ve had to date.” In other words, the Leafs aren’t going to surprise their hosts.
2. Captain, come back
After enjoying a six-game point streak during which he had 11 points, Leafs captain John Tavares has gone three games without a point. Tavares had a personally tough defensive performance against Winnipeg on Wednesday, though he had 11 shot attempts. “You don’t want to beat yourself up,” Tavares said. “But no question, I think I can be better.” In 32 career games versus Florida, Tavares has 19 goals.
3. No Bobrovsky?
Could the Leafs catch a break and not have to face Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky? It sounded possible after Bobrovsky, who has a career record of 10-5 against Toronto with a .923 save percentage, left practice early on Saturday. Quenneville indicated Bobrovsky’s status for the game is not certain, though the reason for the goalie’s departure is not thought to be serious. A club forced to use its backup against the potent Leafs is one that would be at a disadvantage.
4. Beware of Barkov
One of Auston Matthews or Tavares (likely Matthews) will have to deal with Aleksander Barkov for most of the night. Not that Barkov’s skills are under-appreciated, but he is the kind of player who would garner more attention if he was playing in a bigger hockey market. Barkov is slumping with just one point in his past six games, but one good shift is all he would need to break out. The Leafs can’t sleep on him.
5. Fred in the red
Though the Leafs had won nine of 10 games before losing their past two, No. 1 netminder Frederik Andersen has had a bit of a rough patch, posting a sub-.900 save percentage in seven of his past nine starts. That becomes a bigger concern when the Leafs can’t score at will, though Andersen does have a good history against Florida, going 9-3-2 with a .923 save percentage.
MAPLE LEAFS LINES
LW-C-RW
Zach Hyman-Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner
William Nylander-John Tavares-Alex Kerfoot
Pierre Engvall-Jason Spezza-Kasperi Kapanen
Dmytro Timashov-Adam Brooks-Frederik Gauthier
Defence pairs
Morgan Rielly-Tyson Barrie
Travis Dermott-Justin Holl
Martin Marincin-Cody Ceci
Goaltenders
Frederik Andersen
Michael Hutchinson
PANTHERS LINES
LW-C-RW
Jonathan Huberdeau-Aleksander Barkov-Evgenii Dadonov
Brett Connolly-Vincent Trocheck-Noel Acciari
Frank Vatrano-Dominic Toninato-Mike Hoffman
Jayce Hawryluk-Brian Boyle-Colton Sceviour
Defence pairs
Mike Matheson-Aaron Ekblad
Riley Stillman-Anton Stralman
Keith Yandle-Josh Brown
Goaltenders
Sergei Bobrovsky
Chris Driedger
INJURIES
Panthers — D MacKenzie Weegar (upper body).
Maple Leafs — D Jake Muzzin (foot), LW Andreas Johnsson (leg), LW Trevor Moore (concussion), RW Ilya Mikheyev (wrist).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Power play
Panthers: 23% (7th)
Maple Leafs: 23.8% (6th)
Penalty kill
Panthers: 78.3% (22nd)
Maple Leafs: 76.2% (25th)
