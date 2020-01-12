GAMEDAY: Maple Leafs at Panthers

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (24-15-6) at FLORIDA PANTHERS (23-16-5)

7 p.m., BB&T Center, Sportsnet, TSN Radio 1050

BIG MATCHUP

Mitch Marner vs Jonathan Huberdeau

Not that he needed inspiration, but Mitch Marner could be buoyed by the fact he has been voted into the NHL all-star game by fans. As it is, Marner has been hot, riding a six-game point streak; just once in the past 15 games has Marner not recorded a point. Across the ice will be Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 418 career points for the Panthers — one behind franchise leader Olli Jokinen. Eighteen of Huberdeau’s points have come against the Leafs, in 24 games.

FIVE KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Cats on patrol

The Panthers are the lone Eastern Conference club the Leafs have not met this season, but Florida coach Joel Quenneville didn’t have to be filled in on what the Leafs are capable of bringing. “They’re playing well and they’re playing fast,” Quenneville said on Saturday. “A very dangerous team. Right now, you would have to say it’s the biggest game we’ve had to date.” In other words, the Leafs aren’t going to surprise their hosts.

2. Captain, come back

After enjoying a six-game point streak during which he had 11 points, Leafs captain John Tavares has gone three games without a point. Tavares had a personally tough defensive performance against Winnipeg on Wednesday, though he had 11 shot attempts. “You don’t want to beat yourself up,” Tavares said. “But no question, I think I can be better.” In 32 career games versus Florida, Tavares has 19 goals.

3. No Bobrovsky?

Could the Leafs catch a break and not have to face Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky? It sounded possible after Bobrovsky, who has a career record of 10-5 against Toronto with a .923 save percentage, left practice early on Saturday. Quenneville indicated Bobrovsky’s status for the game is not certain, though the reason for the goalie’s departure is not thought to be serious. A club forced to use its backup against the potent Leafs is one that would be at a disadvantage.

4. Beware of Barkov

One of Auston Matthews or Tavares (likely Matthews) will have to deal with Aleksander Barkov for most of the night. Not that Barkov’s skills are under-appreciated, but he is the kind of player who would garner more attention if he was playing in a bigger hockey market. Barkov is slumping with just one point in his past six games, but one good shift is all he would need to break out. The Leafs can’t sleep on him.

5. Fred in the red

Though the Leafs had won nine of 10 games before losing their past two, No. 1 netminder Frederik Andersen has had a bit of a rough patch, posting a sub-.900 save percentage in seven of his past nine starts. That becomes a bigger concern when the Leafs can’t score at will, though Andersen does have a good history against Florida, going 9-3-2 with a .923 save percentage.

MAPLE LEAFS LINES

LW-C-RW

Zach Hyman-Auston Matthews-Mitch Marner

William Nylander-John Tavares-Alex Kerfoot

Pierre Engvall-Jason Spezza-Kasperi Kapanen

Dmytro Timashov-Adam Brooks-Frederik Gauthier

Defence pairs

Morgan Rielly-Tyson Barrie

Travis Dermott-Justin Holl

Martin Marincin-Cody Ceci

Goaltenders

Frederik Andersen

Michael Hutchinson

PANTHERS LINES

LW-C-RW

Jonathan Huberdeau-Aleksander Barkov-Evgenii Dadonov

Brett Connolly-Vincent Trocheck-Noel Acciari

Frank Vatrano-Dominic Toninato-Mike Hoffman

Jayce Hawryluk-Brian Boyle-Colton Sceviour

Defence pairs

Mike Matheson-Aaron Ekblad

Riley Stillman-Anton Stralman

Keith Yandle-Josh Brown

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Chris Driedger

INJURIES

Panthers — D MacKenzie Weegar (upper body).

Maple Leafs — D Jake Muzzin (foot), LW Andreas Johnsson (leg), LW Trevor Moore (concussion), RW Ilya Mikheyev (wrist).

SPECIAL TEAMS

Power play

Panthers: 23% (7th)

Maple Leafs: 23.8% (6th)

Penalty kill

Panthers: 78.3% (22nd)

Maple Leafs: 76.2% (25th)