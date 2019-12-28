GAMEDAY: Rangers at Maple Leafs

NEW YORK RANGERS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Saturday, 7 p.m., Scotiabank Enviornment
TV: CBC, Sportsnet; Radio: 590 AM
THE BIG MATCHUP
Kaapo Kakko vs. Frederik Andersen
Positive, Andersen is successful (a league-best 19 video games on the Christmas break), however in 4 of his final six begins has given up three or extra objectives, together with 6-Three over the Rangers and in some way popping out forward within the pre-Christmas Eight-6 anything-goes sport towards Carolina. He’ll be contemporary for this one with Michael Hutchinson enjoying Friday towards the Devils. After seeing the extremely touted Jack Hughes of New Jersey, it’s on to Kakko, one other prized rookie ahead who has had a tough December.
FIVE KEYS TO THE GAME
Will he rating extra?
Willy Nylander’s two-goal sport in Manhattan eight days in the past was one in all his greatest outings, and Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe was hopeful it might result in a run of factors. However inside a sport or two, Nylander was being moved round once more. One other likelihood towards New York might be nice timing.
R-Anger administration
Since a promising highway journey to California, the Broadway Blueshirts dropped three of 4 and sat on the backside of the Metropolitan Division with the Devils previous to New York’s residence sport towards Carolina on Friday. That is likely to be about the place the pundits positioned them earlier than the season, however the stripped-down Rangers gained’t get a free move from impatient followers.
Huge Apple, massive sport
Former Islanders captain John Tavares was at all times fired as much as play the Rangers and nonetheless has extra assists towards this crew (27) than every other opponent. However as a Leaf, he has been iced a lot of the time towards them and will use extra rah-rah rivalry spirit right here.
Chris crossed
Many individuals are watching Chris Kreider because the calendar turns to January, questioning if a sluggish Rangers end will spark a deadline deal to get some prospects in return for the first-line winger. Eight factors in his final eight video games previous to Friday will convey Kreider on some groups’ radar.
SBA’s decade completed
This would be the final sport on Bay St. within the 2010s, throughout which the Leafs opened a re-designed public sq. for playoff events, however by no means obtained previous the primary spherical. Due to the previous couple of years of success, the crew did take pleasure in a successful common season at residence within the decade, heading into Saturday with a file of 203-145, plus 45 additional time losses.
LEAFS GAMEDAY LINES
Forwards
LW-C-RW
Zach Hyman Auston Matthews Mitch Marner
Pierre Engvall John Tavares Ilya Mikheyev
William Nylander Alex Kerfoot Kasperi Kapanen
Dmytro Timashov Frederik Gauthier Jason Spezza
Defence
Jake Muzzin Justin Holl
Morgan Rielly Tyson Barrie
Travis Dermott Cody Ceci
Goaltenders
Frederik Andersen
Michael Hutchinson
RANGERS GAMEDAY LINES
Forwards
LW-C-RW
Chris Kreider Mika Zibanejad Pavel Buchnevich
Artemi Panarin Ryan Strome Jesper Quick
Brendan Lemieux Filip Chytil Kaapo Kakko
Brendan Smith Greg McKegg Brett Howden
Defence
Brady Skjei Jacob Trouba
Marc Staal A. DeAngelo
Ryan Lindgren Adam Fox
Goaltenders
Henrik Lundqvist
Alexandar Georgiev
SICK BAY
LEAFS: LW Trevor Moore (concussion), LW Andreas Johnsson (leg)
RANGERS: None
SPECIAL TEAMS
LEAFS: PP 22.Three% (ninth), PK 76.1% (26th)
RANGERS: PP 17.9% (19th), PK 78.1% (22nd)
