GAMEDAY: Rangers at Maple Leafs

NEW YORK RANGERS at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Saturday, 7 p.m., Scotiabank Enviornment

TV: CBC, Sportsnet; Radio: 590 AM

THE BIG MATCHUP

Kaapo Kakko vs. Frederik Andersen

Positive, Andersen is successful (a league-best 19 video games on the Christmas break), however in 4 of his final six begins has given up three or extra objectives, together with 6-Three over the Rangers and in some way popping out forward within the pre-Christmas Eight-6 anything-goes sport towards Carolina. He’ll be contemporary for this one with Michael Hutchinson enjoying Friday towards the Devils. After seeing the extremely touted Jack Hughes of New Jersey, it’s on to Kakko, one other prized rookie ahead who has had a tough December.

FIVE KEYS TO THE GAME

Will he rating extra?

Willy Nylander’s two-goal sport in Manhattan eight days in the past was one in all his greatest outings, and Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe was hopeful it might result in a run of factors. However inside a sport or two, Nylander was being moved round once more. One other likelihood towards New York might be nice timing.

R-Anger administration

Since a promising highway journey to California, the Broadway Blueshirts dropped three of 4 and sat on the backside of the Metropolitan Division with the Devils previous to New York’s residence sport towards Carolina on Friday. That is likely to be about the place the pundits positioned them earlier than the season, however the stripped-down Rangers gained’t get a free move from impatient followers.

Huge Apple, massive sport

Former Islanders captain John Tavares was at all times fired as much as play the Rangers and nonetheless has extra assists towards this crew (27) than every other opponent. However as a Leaf, he has been iced a lot of the time towards them and will use extra rah-rah rivalry spirit right here.

Chris crossed

Many individuals are watching Chris Kreider because the calendar turns to January, questioning if a sluggish Rangers end will spark a deadline deal to get some prospects in return for the first-line winger. Eight factors in his final eight video games previous to Friday will convey Kreider on some groups’ radar.

SBA’s decade completed

This would be the final sport on Bay St. within the 2010s, throughout which the Leafs opened a re-designed public sq. for playoff events, however by no means obtained previous the primary spherical. Due to the previous couple of years of success, the crew did take pleasure in a successful common season at residence within the decade, heading into Saturday with a file of 203-145, plus 45 additional time losses.

LEAFS GAMEDAY LINES

Forwards

LW-C-RW

Zach Hyman Auston Matthews Mitch Marner

Pierre Engvall John Tavares Ilya Mikheyev

William Nylander Alex Kerfoot Kasperi Kapanen

Dmytro Timashov Frederik Gauthier Jason Spezza

Defence

Jake Muzzin Justin Holl

Morgan Rielly Tyson Barrie

Travis Dermott Cody Ceci

Goaltenders

Frederik Andersen

Michael Hutchinson

RANGERS GAMEDAY LINES

Forwards

LW-C-RW

Chris Kreider Mika Zibanejad Pavel Buchnevich

Artemi Panarin Ryan Strome Jesper Quick

Brendan Lemieux Filip Chytil Kaapo Kakko

Brendan Smith Greg McKegg Brett Howden

Defence

Brady Skjei Jacob Trouba

Marc Staal A. DeAngelo

Ryan Lindgren Adam Fox

Goaltenders

Henrik Lundqvist

Alexandar Georgiev

SICK BAY

LEAFS: LW Trevor Moore (concussion), LW Andreas Johnsson (leg)

RANGERS: None

SPECIAL TEAMS

LEAFS: PP 22.Three% (ninth), PK 76.1% (26th)

RANGERS: PP 17.9% (19th), PK 78.1% (22nd)