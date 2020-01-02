Games Revenue Reached a Record $120 Billion in 2019, Free-to-Play Games Like Fortnite Led the Charge

The online game business had a profitable 2019, raking in $120.1 billion in income throughout cell, PC, and consoles, up greater than three% from the yr prior regardless of fewer main blockbuster releases like Pink Useless Redemption 2. And for the second yr in a row, Epic’s Fortnite generated probably the most income, this time incomes $1.eight billion all year long (a decline from its $2.four billion in 2018). Free-to-play video games led the cost on income, significantly within the cell house, which accounted for greater than half of the business income in 2019. SuperData estimates that online game income will enhance by four% in 2020, main the business to earn $124.eight billion. 2020 sees large video games on the horizon like Remaining Fantasy VII Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Avengers, The Final of Us Half II and Resident Evil three, to not point out new consoles popping out on the finish of the yr.

These stats come courtesy of SuperData, a market analysis web site that focuses on digital and interactive media. Based on the corporate, $15.four billion of 2019’s income could be attributed to consoles, a comparatively small proportion of the $120 billion whole. Right here’s the breakdown of 2019’s earnings throughout the business:

Cell – $64.four billion

PC – $29.6 billion

Console – $15.four billion

GVC (Gaming Video Content material) – $6.5 billion

XR (Digital, augmented, and combined actuality) – $6.three billion

The vast majority of the business’s earnings got here from free-to-play cell video games, with titles like Sweet Crush Saga and Honour of Kings (Enviornment of Valor) topping the gross sales charts. Talking of profitable free-to-play titles, Fortnite was 2019’s primary recreation when it comes to income earned. Its ongoing success was attributed to main crossover occasions with in style franchises like Avengers, Star Wars, and Stranger Issues. It additionally gained renewed reputation after its Chapter 2 refresh dropped in direction of the top of 2019. Regardless of the battle royale’s success in 2019, it’s earnings really dipped since 2018, by which it earned $2.four billion.

Though 2019 noticed large earnings throughout the business, the premium video games market dropped by 5% because of fewer AAA releases all year long. Not like 2018, which featured releases like Pink Useless Redemption 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of Battle, and Monster Hunter: World, 2019 had fewer titles matching that caliber. Nonetheless, the business didn’t want video games of that significance to proceed development, as evidenced by 2019’s enhance in general income since 2018 (a virtually four% enhance from $115.5 billion in 2018 to $120.1 billion in 2019).

2020 will see the discharge of next-generation consoles—PS5 and Xbox Collection X—which can undoubtedly have an effect the business’s income for the yr. And with so many main releases slated for this yr, 2020 is predicted to be one other yr of development.

[Source: SuperData via Venture Beat]