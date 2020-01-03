GameStop Adds Two New Marvel’s Spider-Man Statues to Its Exclusive Collection of Figures

This 12 months, GameStop is including two new Marvel’s Spider-Man figures to its assortment of unique merchandise. The brand new merchandise come from Diamond Choose Toys. Spider-Man dons his white-spider go well with in one of many collectible figurines, which is able to hit GameStop shops subsequent week on January eighth. A second determine sees Spidey dressed within the Spider-Punk outfit. It’s slated to launch in just a few weeks on February seventh. Each statues value $49.99 and are at present accessible for preorder on the retailer’s web site.

The white-spider go well with statue stands roughly 9 inches in top. It options the web-slinger perched atop a New York Metropolis cab, which serves because the determine’s diorama. What makes this specific cab particularly worthy of observe is its Day by day Bugle signage. Based on the product’s GameStop itemizing, it’s going to come packaged inside a “full-color window box.”

With the Spider-Punk determine, followers will decide up one thing slightly smaller in measurement, for the reason that statue stands seven inches tall. This determine appears simply as detailed as its counterpart, although. Spider-Punk is depicted together with his guitar strapped throughout his shoulder. The diorama he stands on sees him surrounded by barbed wire. Followers ought to anticipate the statue to return packaged in a field just like the white-spider collectible.

Get a better take a look at each of figures within the following picture gallery:

Properly over a 12 months out from the sport’s launch and Marvel’s Spider-Man merchandise has but to hit a standstill. Given the sport’s continued success, it’s no surprise. As of this previous September, it was ranked because the best-selling HEARALPUBLICIST four unique in the US.

[Source: GameStop]