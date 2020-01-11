GameStop Subsidiary EB Games Closing 19 ‘Unprofitable’ Stores in Australia

Days after UK’s largest online game retailer introduced that it’s contemplating shutting down as much as 40 shops throughout the nation, GameStop subsidiary EB Video games introduced that it’s closing down 19 “unprofitable” shops throughout Australia.

EB Video games staff tipped off Kotaku earlier this week, revealing that they’ll be out of a job by the tip of January. When the web site reached out to the corporate, it launched the next assertion:

Like all companies, we’re continually evaluating our property portfolio to make sure that our shops combine is in-line with the ever altering retail panorama. After cautious consideration we will probably be closing 19 unprofitable shops on the finish of January. The place attainable, workers had been provided the chance to work in surrounding shops. In thrilling information, 2020 will see EB Video games proceed to open extra massive format shops that mix the ability of each the EB Video games and Zing Pop Tradition. These hybrid shops, mixed with our robust omni-channel providing, 6 million loyalty members and 300 areas throughout Australia, will see EB Video games proceed to be one in every of Australia’s largest specialty retailers.

Whereas the assertion ends on an optimistic notice, online game retail is visibly struggling in a number of areas. EB Video games’ mother or father firm GameStop has been in a tough spot for a number of years now, and has seen its operations inside and outdoors the USA shrink significantly through the years. UK retailer GAME has an identical story.

For our readers primarily based in Australia, right here’s a listing of shops which are set to shut:

Birkenhead Level EB Video games NSW 2047 Blacktown EB Video games NSW 2148 Bribie Island EB Video games QLD 4507 Brickworks Market EB Video games SA 5031 Metropolis Cross EB Video games SA 5000 Cleveland EB Video games QLD 4163 Dandenong EB Video games VIC 3175 Dianella EB Video games WA 6059 Hallet Cove EB Video games SA 5158 Hamilton EB Video games VIC 3300 Harbourtown Adelaide EB Video games SA 5950 Inala EB Video games QLD 4077 Inverell EB Video games NSW 236 Kalamunda EB Video games WA 6076 Lutwyche EB Video games QLD 4030 Majura Park EB Video games ACT 2609 Rockdale EB Video games NSW 2216 Underwood EB Video games QLD 4119 Winston Hills EB Video games NSW 2153

Based on Kotaku, all of the aforementioned shops will probably be working a closing down sale, and can supply reductions of as much as 60 %.

[Source: Kotaku]