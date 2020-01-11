ENTERTAINMENT News

GameStop Subsidiary EB Games Closing 19 ‘Unprofitable’ Stores in Australia

January 11, 2020
2 Min Read

Days after UK’s largest online game retailer introduced that it’s contemplating shutting down as much as 40 shops throughout the nation, GameStop subsidiary EB Video games introduced that it’s closing down 19 “unprofitable” shops throughout Australia.

EB Video games staff tipped off Kotaku earlier this week, revealing that they’ll be out of a job by the tip of January. When the web site reached out to the corporate, it launched the next assertion:

Like all companies, we’re continually evaluating our property portfolio to make sure that our shops combine is in-line with the ever altering retail panorama. After cautious consideration we will probably be closing 19 unprofitable shops on the finish of January. The place attainable, workers had been provided the chance to work in surrounding shops.

In thrilling information, 2020 will see EB Video games proceed to open extra massive format shops that mix the ability of each the EB Video games and Zing Pop Tradition. These hybrid shops, mixed with our robust omni-channel providing, 6 million loyalty members and 300 areas throughout Australia, will see EB Video games proceed to be one in every of Australia’s largest specialty retailers.

Whereas the assertion ends on an optimistic notice, online game retail is visibly struggling in a number of areas. EB Video games’ mother or father firm GameStop has been in a tough spot for a number of years now, and has seen its operations inside and outdoors the USA shrink significantly through the years. UK retailer GAME has an identical story.

For our readers primarily based in Australia, right here’s a listing of shops which are set to shut:

Birkenhead Level EB Video games NSW 2047

Blacktown EB Video games NSW 2148

Bribie Island EB Video games QLD 4507

Brickworks Market EB Video games SA 5031

Metropolis Cross EB Video games SA 5000

Cleveland EB Video games QLD 4163

Dandenong EB Video games VIC 3175

Dianella EB Video games WA 6059

Hallet Cove EB Video games SA 5158

Hamilton EB Video games VIC 3300

Harbourtown Adelaide EB Video games SA 5950

Inala EB Video games QLD 4077

Inverell EB Video games NSW 236

Kalamunda EB Video games WA 6076

Lutwyche EB Video games QLD 4030

Majura Park EB Video games ACT 2609

Rockdale EB Video games NSW 2216

Underwood EB Video games QLD 4119

Winston Hills EB Video games NSW 2153

Based on Kotaku, all of the aforementioned shops will probably be working a closing down sale, and can supply reductions of as much as 60 %.

[Source: Kotaku]

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment