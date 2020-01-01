GameStop’s internal system now has 10+ new Nintendo Switch SKUs

A model new yr has lastly arrived, and it begins with an growing probability Nintendo Direct is about to occur. One large signal Direct is shut is an replace to GameStop‘s internal system. Well, it has been discovered that 12 new Nintendo Switch SKUs had been added to GameStop’s inside system earlier as we speak, which can solely add gas to the Direct hypothesis. To check, GameStop added 18 Change SKUs earlier than the September Direct, and so they added 21 SKUs simply earlier than E3 2019. It’s additionally attainable that GameStop might add much more later, like they did earlier than that September Direct. As at all times, when a Direct is introduced, we’ll let you realize. Within the meantime, a tweet relaying the SKU information is down beneath.