Gangster is charged with shooting dead girlfriend of rapper Momoh

By Religion Ridler For Mailonline

Printed: 04:43 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:48 EST, 7 January 2020

Monique Baugh, 28, was shot thrice in an alley in Minneapolis on New Yr’s Eve

A ‘vicious’ 41-year-old gangster has been charged with the kidnapping and homicide of rapper’s girlfriend who was shot thrice in an alley on New Yr’s Eve.

Cedric Lamont Berry was charged with second-degree homicide, second-degree tried homicide and kidnapping after Monique Baugh, 28, was discovered ‘gravely injured’ from gunshot wounds in an alley in Minneapolis on December 31.

Berry, who has earlier convictions for drug dealing and possession, was stated to have sure her palms earlier than taking pictures her within the face and torso at shut vary, Fox Information reported.

He was additionally charged with the tried homicide of the true property agent’s boyfriend, a Minnesota rapper often known as Momoh, earlier in the identical day.

Police stated Berry had entered Baugh’s house sporting a black masks and shot at Momoh whereas the musician was together with his two daughters, aged one and three, at round 5.30pm on New Yr’s Eve.

The rapper, who not too long ago launched a music that includes the late Nipsey Hussle, was allegedly shot a number of occasions earlier than Berry fled the house. Momoh then known as police and is predicted to recuperate from his accidents.

Round an hour later, three gun pictures had been reported 4 miles away close to 1300 block of Russell Avenue North. Officers then arrived and located Baugh ‘gravely injured’ from three gunshot wounds within the alley.

Cedric Lamont Berry (left) was charged with second-degree homicide, second-degree tried homicide and kidnapping after the assault

He was additionally charged with the tried homicide of the true property agent’s boyfriend, a Minnesota rapper often known as Momoh (left), earlier within the day

Baugh, who labored as an actual property agent for Kris Lindahl Actual Property, was rushed to North Memorial Medical Heart the place she later died.

Authorities had been stated to have discovered .45-caliber Federal model discharged cartridge casings on the scene of each assaults.

‘I can’t start to explain how vicious the habits was on this case’, County Legal professional Mike Freeman stated.

‘We’ve charged Mr. Berry with setting a entice for Ms. Baugh, assassinating her at shut vary and taking pictures at her boyfriend whereas in [a] home with two babies. We’re in search of excessive bail and can do all in our energy to show him responsible’.

Berry had allegedly lured Baugh to a home viewing in Maple Grove earlier than reportedly forcing her right into a rented U-Haul truck, MPR Information reported.

CCTV footage is claimed to indicate the mother-of-two arrive on the house at round 3pm, not lengthy earlier than a U-Haul truck parks close to the storage of the property.

The rapper, who not too long ago launched a music that includes the late Nipsey Hussle, was allegedly shot a number of occasions earlier than Berry fled the house (Pictured: Police on the scene)

Footage is then stated to indicate an individual showing to pressure one other into the again of the van earlier than departing the property. A van with the identical licence plate quantity was seen on CCTV on the scene of each assaults, police stated.

Momoh, who launched his music that includes the late Nipsey Hussle ‘Westside’ final yr, had not too long ago signed a recording contract and police stated he had been ‘flaunting money on social media’.

A clip posted to his Instagram reveals dozens of $100 notes inside a tumble dryer. Within the caption, he wrote: ‘I can present u how you can clear that soiled cash’.

Hussle was killed after a taking pictures close to a clothes retailer he owned in Los Angeles in March.



Berry was arrested at round midnight on January 2. Police discovered a black masks and 13 baggage of suspected heroin inside his automobile.

His bail was set at $2 million, which police stated was on account of his ‘intensive legal historical past and the hazard he poses to public security’.

Berry had beforehand been sentenced to 5 years in jail in 2001 after a passenger in his car shot and killed a rival gang member.

He additionally has earlier convictions for drug dealing, drug possession, aggravated theft, unlawful weapons possession and fleeing police.

Berry is predicted to seem in courtroom on Tuesday.