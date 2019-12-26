Ganguly, Dravid Discuss NCA-Related Matters At BCCI Headquarters

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Head of Cricket on the Nationwide Cricket Academy (NCA) Rahul Dravid met on the Board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday and mentioned at size issues associated to the NCA. The assembly comes days after the NCA had refused to conduct health check of tempo spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who’s coming back from a again harm. Whereas Dravid didn’t communicate to the ready media, Ganguly maintained that they’d a normal dialogue on NCA.

Dravid entered the BCCI HQ round 12 midday and left solely round 5 within the night.

In the meantime, on the Cricket Advisory Committee, the BCCI chief didn’t disclose something. Nonetheless, a supply stated the Apex Council had informally requested Sourav to talk to senior cricketers in regards to the CAC since he shares a very good rapport with gamers.

The supply, nonetheless, refused to offer any time-frame about when the CAC, which is meant to choose new selectors, could be shaped.

It’s reliably learnt that the ultimate name on CAC could be taken by Ganguly himself. In the meantime, Ganguly refused to reply questions associated to the Asia XI staff.