Ganguly, Harbhajan Share A Dance As Usha Uthup Sings ‘Senorita’. Watch

Board of Management for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly not too long ago danced to the tune of the Bollywood music ‘Senorita’ throughout a tv present on the behest of his former India staff mate Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan had appeared within the present that’s hosted by Ganguly alongwith former staff mates Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, VVS Laxman and Ravichandran Ashwin. The second got here when singer Usha Uthup carried out the music within the episode that was aired on Sunday and Harbhajan began shaking his legs, urging his former captain to do the identical and the latter obliged.

Other than Ashwin, all who appeared within the episode had been an integral a part of the Indian staff led by Ganguly within the early a part of the earlier decade.

Harbhajan is but to retire from the sport formally and nonetheless turns up for the Chennai Tremendous Kings within the Indian Premier League.

He nonetheless performed for India in a T20 match on the Asia Cup towards the UAE in 2016 and hasn’t performed a Check since 2015.

His final home recreation got here in a Ranji Trophy group recreation for Punjab in November 2017.