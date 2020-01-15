Ganguly Hopeful Of India’s “Strong Comeback” After Humiliating Loss

“The next two one dayers against Australia will be a cracker. This Indian team is a strong team, just had a bad day in office. (They) have been in this situation before and have come back to win from 2-0 down two seasons ago.. good luck Virat Kohli,” Ganguly tweeted on Wednesday.

Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch’s document opening stand had flattened the Indian assault on Tuesday because the guests gained the primary ODI on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by 10 wickets.

Each batsmen scored centuries as Australia chased down a goal of 256 with out dropping a wicket. This was solely the second time that India have misplaced an ODI at residence by 10 wickets and the primary occasion since 2005.