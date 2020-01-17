Ganguly Says “Can’t Comment” On Dhoni’s Exclusion From Contract List

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday refused to touch upon MS Dhoni’s omission from annual central contract record amid contemporary hypothesis on the way forward for the World Cup profitable former captain. Whereas Dhoni has been neglected due for not taking part in any cricket for six months, it will probably’t be dominated out that he can nonetheless be within the combine so far as T20 World Cup in Australia is anxious. “I can’t comment on this,” Ganguly mentioned in his easy response on Dhoni’s omission from the BCCI’s annual participant retainership for 2019-20.

The long-lasting former captain has been out of motion since India’s World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand in July final yr. He began coaching together with his state group Jharkhand from Thursday with a watch on IPL comeback for Chennai Tremendous Kings.

Ganguly nonetheless spoke on the merger of Kolkata’s iconic membership Mohun Bagan with ATK and hailed it because the “way forward”.

“Game has professionalised. This is the right way forward. Many big clubs like Manchester have also done this. Only time will tell (about the success). This is the way forward,” Ganguly mentioned.

The merger has forged doubts over the way forward for Indian derby from subsequent season as Mohun Bagan’s arch-rivals East Bengal are but to finalise their traders and an entry into the Indian Tremendous League from 2020-21.

“Hopefully, East Bengal will also get into a deal soon. Both are big and heritage clubs from Kolkata and they should play in ISL. It’s only a matter of time,” Ganguly mentioned.

The previous captain had additionally tweeted instantly after the merger announcement on Thursday: “A momentous partnership for Bengal football. I have no doubt ATK and Mohun Bagan will be torchbearers of moving Indian football forward together. @IndSuperLeague.”