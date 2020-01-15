Ganguly, Waugh Unite At Wankhede To Send Fans Into Nostalgia

Sourav Ganguly and Steve Waugh, as soon as fierce rivalries on the sphere, united in the course of the first One-Day Worldwide (ODI) between India and Australia to despatched followers into nostalgia. The cricket legends have been seen indulged in an extended dialogue whereas the proceedings within the Mumbai ODI unfolded. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly additionally posted an image from the assembly on his Instagram account. He captioned the image as, “Competed with this man for a long period .. tremendous respect”. Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who had performed underneath the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly, favored the image and commented “legends” on it.

The 2000-01 and 2003-04 collection between India and Australia will likely be etched within the minds of cricket followers for a longtime. The 2003-04 collection was the swansong for Waugh as he bade adieu to worldwide cricket on the Sydney Cricket Floor (SCG).

Ganguly can also be remembered for irritating Waugh in the course of the 2000-01 collection. It has been stated usually the ”Prince of Kolkata” used to make Waugh await the toss earlier than the beginning of each Check match.

Ganguly went on to make greater than 7,00Zero runs within the longest format of the sport, whereas Waugh registered 10,927 runs.

India, in the meantime, misplaced the Mumbai ODI by 10-wicket to Australia. In addition they conceded a Zero-1 result in the guests within the three-match collection.

India will host Australia in Rajkot for the second ODI whereas the ultimate match will likely be performed at Bengaluru on January 19.

(With ANI inputs)