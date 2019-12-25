Ganguly “Won My Heart In 40 Minutes”, Reveals Former Pakistan Spinner

Pakistan spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq hailed former India captain Sourav Ganguly on his present position as president of the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI). The pair have confronted one another a number of instances on the pitch and Saqlain shared an attention-grabbing anecdote about Ganguly from their taking part in days. “When India was touring England, I was playing for Sussex. They had a three-day practice match in Sussex and Sourav (Ganguly) was not playing that match. Sussex won the toss and decided to bat,” Saqlain mentioned in a video on YouTube.

“I believe this had occurred in 2005-06. I had undergone surgical procedure on each knees and was bed-ridden for 36-37 weeks. I used to be each down and depressed.

“I used to be making a comeback in that publish surgical procedure interval and Sourav had come to look at that match. When Sussex had been batting, Sourav had seen me from the balcony. I didn’t see him as a result of our dressing room was going through the opposite route.

“Ganguly then came to our dressing room and offered me a cup of coffee and enquired about my knees, life, family. Then we just started talking. He sat with me for 40 minutes and ended up winning my heart.”

Saqlain mentioned that Ganguly was an important captain for India and can emulate that success as BCCI President.

“When we used to play, there used to be a tremendous amount of passion from both sides. The fans used to make their presence felt. There used to be some misunderstandings as well, and even I have been a part of it. However, once the match got over, we all used to put it behind us. I have never had a misunderstanding with Sourav,” he mentioned.

“Sourav Ganguly has done a tremendous job when he was captaining India and I am sure that he will go a long way in taking cricket forward in his country as the BCCI President. All the best and go ahead.”