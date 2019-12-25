Ganguly’s Four-Nation Tournament “A Flop Idea”, Says Ex-Pakistan Captain

Sourav Ganguly since taking on as president of the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken some robust selections. Inside days of taking cost, the previous India skipper satisfied all involved events to stage a historic day-night Take a look at on the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The BCCI president has now proposed an annual four-nation event involving India, England, Australia and yet another nation. As quickly because the information got here out in public, Ganguly’s thought obtained blended reactions. Some welcomed it saying it’s going to enhance the standard of cricket, whereas others criticised it saying it’s going to show detrimental to the general well being of world cricket. Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif was amongst those that got here down closely on the four-nation event and declared it a “flop idea”. In a YouTube video, the previous wicket-keeper batsman added that the proposed event will meet the identical destiny because the erstwhile “Big Three Model”.

“By playing such a series, these four countries want to isolate the other member nations which is not a good news. But I think this will be a flop idea like the Big Three model, which was introduced few years back,” mentioned Latif in a YouTube video.

Within the video, Latif mentioned that the proposed thought shouldn’t be a “good news” for the world cricket as with this event the “four countries want to isolate the other member nations”.

The “Big Three Model” comprised three international locations India, Australia and England which used to get a considerably bigger chunk of Worldwide Cricket Council’s (ICC) annual income. The idea was based mostly on the concept that these three nations contributed essentially the most to the ICC income, therefore deserved extra share than the member nations.

Nevertheless, few years again the ICC discontinued the “Big Three Model” and decreased the share given of the three wealthiest cricket boards on this planet.

Whereas nothing has been finalised but, the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday that there have been discussions with the BCCI relating to the proposed four-nation event.

