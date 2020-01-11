GANTER: Finally, some good news on the Raptors’ injury front

And shortly, some normalcy for the Toronto Raptors.

Not instantly, possible not this Sunday, however the distinct impression from what head coach Nick has been informed and what he relayed to the media on Friday is issues are shifting maybe a little bit faster in direction of well being than even he anticipated as just lately as this previous weekend.

The trio of Norm Powell, Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam had been all sidelined following that pre-Christmas win over Detroit. Powell had one other damage to the shoulder that price him 20 video games final season. Gasol strained a hamstring and Siakam got here out of the sport with a groin stretch.

Not one of the three have performed since.

Fred VanVleet joined them in road garments on Tuesday after his personal strained hamstring was incurred in Saturday night time’s win in Brooklyn.

Apart from VanVleet, although, there seems to be actual progress on the opposite three being made.

Nurse revealed, as had been anticipated, that Powell will likely be cleared to play Sunday barring any additional setbacks when the Raptors host the surging San Antonio Spurs.

And whereas there have been revealed reviews of Pascal Siakam — and fewer so Marc Gasol — mending rapidly and on the cusp of a return, Friday marked their most in depth on-court work up to now as the remainder of the workforce practised at one finish whereas that trio engaged in what Nurse known as “semi-active live basketball” on the different finish.

“Sunday may be a bit soon,” Nurse mentioned of a sensible return for all three. “But I’m under the direction and guidance of the silver one (director of sport science) Alex McKechnie, and if he clears ’em to play, we’ll play ’em and if he doesn’t, we won’t. But I think (Sunday’s) probably a bit ambitious.”

Nonetheless, the damage pendulum appears to be swinging in Toronto’s favour for a change.

It was as just lately as Saturday in Brooklyn, earlier than the Raptors went out and defeated the Nets, that Nurse appeared to be getting ready the general public for an extended absence for each Siakam and Gasol than initially thought.

He known as their return a “ways away.”

The primary reviews of a Siakam return being nearer than that began to filter out Wednesday with the workforce in Charlotte, courtesy of the Solar’s Ryan Wolstat.

Friday morning earlier than the Raptors took the courtroom, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN took to Twitter and steered Siakam would follow. That turned out to be untimely. As Nurse identified, it wasn’t a full follow, nevertheless it was actually greater than he has executed prior to now.

Siakam himself, not surprisingly, may be very anxious to return however he is not going to push McKechnie who has full management of how quickly any Raptors’ participant returns to the courtroom following an damage.

“It’s kind of hard to push Alex,” Siakam mentioned with amusing. “But I trust the medical staff. I trust they have my best interest. I think we’ll do everything together to make sure I’m out there when I need to be out there and not rush it. It will depend on how my body reacts. (Friday) I did a little bit more, so we’ll see how I feel tonight. (Saturday) I’ll try to do more and see what I feel like.”

When Siakam was first injured on that very pricey night time in Detroit, which took two starters (in Gasol and Siakam) from the Raptors and a 3rd (Norm Powell) who was on the verge of becoming a member of the beginning 5 in additional of a full-time function, the pondering was it will be as much as a month earlier than he might return.

“As soon as it happened, we got an MRI, the scan, everything,” Siakam mentioned. “It was going to be up to four weeks, that’s what Alex told me from the beginning and I trusted him. But it was up to four weeks, it could have been five, six, it depended how my body reacted. I think it’s going really well, in terms of my body being able to move and do certain stuff.”

All Nurse is aware of for positive is Siakam will return as quickly as he presumably can.

“Let’s put it this way: He’s itching to play,” Nurse mentioned. “He’s really itching to play. He’s done everything he can do to get back on the court. He’s not looking for a break or for any rest or thinking about anything further down the line. He’s ready to get out there and play as soon as he can. He’s working really hard. I think he did a little extra on the shooting, as well. As soon as they cleared him to get back on the court, even if he couldn’t move that well, he spent a lot of time again working on his mechanics.”

Nurse, like lots of you watching and cheering on the defending World Champs from dwelling, simply needs all of his gamers again.

“We need to get healthy and stay healthy,” he mentioned. “I think we’re ready to line up with anybody (once that happens).”

[email protected]