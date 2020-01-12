Gary Lineker is on the verge of signing a multi-million pound ITV quiz show deal

New challenge comes months after the previous striker pledged to take a wage reduce

The footballer is ready to strike a deal for the present which is able to air this autumn

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Printed: 09:36 EST, 12 January 2020

Gary Lineker is ready to strike a million-pound take care of ITV to host a brand new Sunday night time quiz present following talks with the broadcaster’s executives, it has been reported

The previous footballer is on the cusp of signing the deal after he was approached for the non-sport associated present final autumn by ITV bosses, in accordance with The Solar.

The brand new challenge comes months after the 59-year-old, who additionally presents Match Of The Day on the BBC and BT Sports activities’ Champions League, pledged to take a wage reduce with the BBC.

A buddy of the footballer instructed The Solar: ‘He is a tried and examined presenter, and after inner analysis from the broadcaster which put Gary on the prime of viewers’ ”most appreciated” polls, he was deemed to be the person for the job.

‘The timing was good as Gary had already volunteered to take a pay reduce on the Beeb, so not solely will he make this cash up — he’ll do it with curiosity.

‘It is an thrilling new quiz present idea, non-sport associated, and can see members of the general public capable of win huge sums of cash. Everybody on the channel has excessive hopes.’

The present is reported to be broadcast subsequent autumn.

The stories come months after the Match of the Day host provided to take a pay reduce amid an ongoing row over the BBC’s pay construction.

The previous striker, who was taking residence £1.75million-a-year, agreed to cut back his wage and negotiate a brand new contract with the broadcaster after the company got here below hearth for axing free TV licences for these over 75.

Mr Lineker mentioned: ‘I really like my job on the BBC and I take pleasure in doing it.

The footballer was reportedly approached for the non-sport associated present final autumn by ITV bosses

‘I am at present negotiating a brand new contract with them and I am ­volunteering to take much less,’ the Mirror On-line reported.

The footballer’s strikes echoed the steps of the previous Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans who slashed his £2.2million pay packet in 2017 to £1.25million in 2019 – earlier than he stop for Virgin Radio.

MailOnline has contacted ITV, a consultant for Gary Lineker and the BBC for remark.