GATE Exam 2020: Admit card for GATE exam released at gate.iitd.ac.in, check recent ticket

The Indian Institute of Expertise Delhi (IIT Delhi) opened the gate on Friday 2020 Issued the admit card and corridor ticket for the examination. Candidates who’ve utilized for GATE 2020 can obtain their admit card by visiting the official web site of IIT Delhi gate.iitd.ac.in can do. About eight.6 lakh candidates have registered for this examination.

Obtain Admit Card in four Steps –

-Gate 2020 official web site Go to gate.iitd.ac.in .

– Click on on the hyperlink of Gate 2020 Admit Card.

– Now fill the log particulars on GATE On-line Software Processing System (GOAPS).

– Now you’ll be able to obtain your gate 2020 admit card.

GATE 2020 examination can be held on 1, 2, eight, 9 February. These exams can be held in two shifts. The primary shift examination can be from 9. 30 AM to 12. 30 PM, Whereas the second shift examination can be from 2. 30 PM to five. 30 PM. As per the GATE examination schedule, the examination of IN, ME1, MT, PE, PH papers can be held within the pre-afternoon session whereas the paper-CY, ME2, PI can be taken on the identical day after midday.