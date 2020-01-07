Gauhar Khan expressed her disappointment at Madhurima Tuli after her ugly fight with ex beau Vishal Aditya Singh

The home of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ has turn into an area of combating at the moment. From day after day, you get to see battle between housemates current in BB home. Each contestant is seen venting his anger on one another. The episode telecasted on Monday confirmed battle happened between Madhurima Tuli and his ex-lover Vishal Aditya Singh. Each are additionally seen scrambling one another. Seeing Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh combating with one another on this approach, the ex-contestant of ‘Bigg Boss’ Gauhar Khan has reacted.
Gauhar Khan expresses his displeasure over ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Madhurima Tuli, writing-
Madhurima! Language, Actions !!! No lady ought to behave like this! Very unhealthy factor!
Allow us to inform you, Madhurima, Vishal and Rashmi Desai are speaking with one another. Then all of a sudden there’s a cup of tea between Madhurima and Vishal. This battle of theirs will increase additional. Madhurima Tuli rises from her place and takes off her sandal and kicks on Vishal’s hand. After this, Vishal Aditya Singh additionally flashes badly and urges Bigg Boss to ask him to the confession room.
