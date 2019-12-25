Gavin and Stacey fans left SHOCKED as Nessa PROPOSES to on-off love Smithy in Christmas special

By Sean O’grady For Mailonline

Revealed: 16:47 EST, 25 December 2019 | Up to date: 16:47 EST, 25 December 2019

Gavin and Stacey followers have been left wanting extra after Nessa’s shock proposal to Smithy on the finish of the Christmas Day particular.

Smithy’s new girlfriend Sonia made a hasty exit from Barry after being unimpressed with Gavin and Stacey’s household, main Nessa to inform Smithy she is in love with him.

Nessa bought down on her knees and offered a hoop to Smithy and the episode ended instantly ended instantly after she requested: ‘Marry me?’

Shock: Gavin and Stacey followers have been left wanting extra after Nessa’s shock proposal to Smithy on the finish of the Christmas Day particular

Viewers took to social media of their droves after the cliffhanger to precise their shock at how the episode ended.

The episode additionally noticed followers launched to Smithy’s new girlfriend Sonia who disliked Gavin and Stacey’s household when she met them in Barry for Christmas.



James reportedly flew again to the UK from Los Angeles to observe the particular alongside his household, in accordance with The Solar.

It’s thought that James, his spouse Julia Carey and their three youngsters have all returned to England for Christmas and the particular.

Cliffhanger: After Smithy’s new girlfriend Sonia made a hasty exit from Barry after being unimpressed with Gavin and Stacey’s household, Nessa informed Smithy she is in love with him

Response: Viewers took to social media in droves to precise their shock on the proposal

James revealed that the long-awaited Christmas particular was saved after he and Ruth Jones wrote the ‘finest scene ever.’

The Late Late Present host informed The Solar that they determined to scrap the script they’d secretly written in LA, it was introduced again to life after an thought ‘landed within the room.’

Talking on Radio 2, James defined that he and Ruth met final 12 months to attempt to write one thing new for Gavin and Stacey, however after writing 40 pages they agreed it wasn’t adequate.

He stated: ‘We determined, ”OK, effectively, thank goodness we did not inform anybody. Thank the Lord we did not. We have scratched this itch that we thought was there, and it is not, so no hurt accomplished. Nobody will ever know”.’

Shock: Nessa bought down on her knees and offered a hoop to Smithy and the episode ended instantly ended instantly after she requested: ‘Marry me?’

James then revealed that the Christmas particular lastly got here collectively after an thought for a scene simply ‘landed within the room.’

‘It is in all probability the quickest scene we have ever written. And I believe it is the perfect scene Gavin & Stacey has ever had,’ he added.

‘Instantly this scene arrived, I can not inform you, I sound like Mystic Meg, but it surely landed within the room.’

James was tight-lipped concerning the nature of the scene, though co-star Mathew Horne hinted on Radio 2 that it concerned himself and Joanna Web page, as he stated it was the primary scene they filmed when manufacturing started on the particular.

James and Ruth admitted that they had needed to put in writing extra for just a few years however logistically, had discovered it exhausting to get collectively following James’s transfer to LA.

The final collection ended on New Yr’s Day in 2010 when Smithy interrupted Nessa’s wedding ceremony to Dave Coaches and Stacey introduced she was pregnant.

Forward of the 2019 particular airing, Ruth defended the phrase ‘f****t’ getting used within the episode when the characters carry out a rendition of Fairytale of New York.

The tune’s lyrics: ‘You scumbag, you maggot, you cheap-lousy f****t’ have proved controversial with requires the homophobic slur to be censored from the observe.

Nonetheless, Ruth informed The Solar that whereas the Christmas particular is being proven in a ‘totally different local weather’ to the unique collection which wrapped in 2010, she felt she was staying true to who the characters are by maintaining the tune uncensored.

She stated: ‘It’s a totally different local weather. However we have now to stay true to the characters, to who they have been.

‘Characters in Gavin & Stacey are sort and big-hearted, I consider. So I believe nobody goes to be deliberately hurtful.

‘However by the identical token, they’re not essentially going to be fully politically appropriate or pay attention to political correctness.’