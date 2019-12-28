Gavin And Stacey ‘pushes the idea that cannabis is OK’

By Stephen Adams for The Mail on Sunday

Printed: 18:39 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 18:58 EST, 28 December 2019

A peer whose son killed himself after changing into hooked on high-strength hashish has criticised the BBC for trivialising the hazard posed by the drug in its Gavin And Stacey Christmas Particular.

Lord Nicholas Monson, whose son Rupert dedicated suicide aged 21 in January 2017 after creating drug-induced psychosis, stated the comedy’s message that ‘everybody is aware of weed is innocent’ was mistaken.

In a scene from the present, one of many characters, Daybreak – performed by comic Julia Davis – is mocked by pals for worrying about her husband smoking hashish after discovering a joint in his automobile.

Daybreak (pictured) is proven smoking the joint and sharing it with the opposite characters who’re guffawing uncontrollably, seemingly having a superb time in scenes from the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Particular

When she exhibits it to the others they chuckle: ‘Is that it?’ and say they used to smoke it on a regular basis.

After being reassured, Daybreak is proven smoking the joint and sharing it with the opposite characters who’re guffawing uncontrollably, seemingly having a superb time.

Final evening Lord Monson stated: ‘With a lot justification, the BBC prides itself as a beacon of fact however right here it has a blind spot.

The Gavin And Stacey Particular – which was watched by 11.6 million folks – topped the Christmas Day viewing figures

‘Information of the potential harm of contemporary hashish is hardly obscure.

‘What then is it doing, pushing a powerful subliminal message that hashish is completely OK and people who concern it is perhaps in any other case are truthful recreation for mockery?’

The hashish smoked in the present day tends to be far stronger than that smoked prior to now, stated Lord Monson, whose son grew to become hooked on ‘skunk’, a particularly potent kind of the Class B drug.

Twenty years in the past most avenue hashish was a sort referred to as resin, which generally contained three to 4 per cent tetrahydro-cannabinol (THC), the principle psychoactive compound.

However now the market is dominated by skunk, which is 4 or 5 occasions stronger and has been linked to far greater charges of psychosis.

Lord Monson stated many individuals couldn’t deal with it – ‘like my son Rupert’.

He stated: ‘Our tragedy shouldn’t be distinctive. Tremendous-strong hashish is mentally damaging, it’s thought, for about one in 9 common customers. Due to creating mind points earlier than the age of 25, the younger are much more inclined to its injurious results.’

Mary Brett, of marketing campaign group Hashish Skunk Sense, stated: ‘It is extremely disheartening and really horrifying when tv folks assume it is humorous to smoke hashish.’

The Gavin And Stacey Particular – which was watched by 11.6 million folks – topped the Christmas Day viewing figures.

The BBC declined to touch upon Lord Monson’s issues.