Gavin and Stacey rule with most-watched Christmas TV of the decade

Simply within the nick of time, Gavin and Stacey has damaged the document for the most-watched Christmas present of the last decade throughout all channels.

The comedy, which stars James Corden and Ruth Jones, simply received the Christmas Day rankings conflict with 11.6 million viewers – nearly half (49.2%) of the TV viewers at eight:30pm, in line with in a single day figures.

This makes it the most-watched present on Christmas Day, or over the whole festive interval, this decade. In actual fact, it’s the most important in a single day viewers we’ve seen on Christmas Day since 2008, when Wallace & Gromit’s A Matter of Loaf and Dying smashed information with 14.three million. That very same yr, greater than 12 million additionally tuned in to EastEnders and Physician Who.

The numbers of individuals watching stay TV on 25th December have typically declined since then in favour of catch-up.

Nonetheless, households throughout the nation sat down to look at Gavin and Stacey because it returned after a hiatus of ten years, with Matthew Horne and Joanna Web page again to play the titular couple. Audiences additionally caught up with Smithy (James Corden) and Nessa (Ruth Jones), however have been left with a cliffhanger ending and an enormous query mark over the way forward for the present.

Followers have been primarily delighted with the episode, which earned rave evaluations – however there has additionally been controversy over the choice to make use of the unique lyrics to Fairytale of New York, and the inclusion of an offensive homophobic slur.

Commenting on the record-breaking episode, Director of BBC Content material Charlotte Moore stated: “Christmas Day on BBC One brought the nation together and entertained them in their millions with the much anticipated return of Gavin and Stacey taking the top spot in 2019, and making it the biggest in a decade. We delivered something for everyone with the seven most popular programmes that cap off an incredible year for BBC One celebrating British talent and creativity.”

The Queen’s Christmas message was the second most-watched TV of Christmas day, selecting up 6.four million viewers. Subsequent within the listing of the BBC’s prime Christmas Day 2019 exhibits got here Strictly Come Dancing, then EastEnders, then Michael McIntyre’s Huge Christmas Present, then Name the Midwife, and Mrs Brown’s Boys (with four.6 million).