Gavin and Stacey star claims she’d put money on show returning

The vastly profitable Christmas particular of Gavin and Stacey has left many followers wanting extra – particularly given its cliff-hanger ending.

And so, new quotes from star Joanna Web page (who performs Stacey on the present) are certain to be excellent news for followers who aren’t but prepared to depart the Wests and the Shipmans behind.

Chatting with The Solar a few doable full sequence return, Web page stated, “If I needed to put a wager on it I’d say sure – however I don’t know whether it is coming again.

“I assumed we might by no means do it once more, I spent 10 years telling folks we had been by no means doing it once more, then out of the blue we did the particular!

“However after I first learn [the script] on my telephone and acquired to the top I assumed: ‘What!! They can’t depart it like that!!’

“I want to know if Smithy is going to say yes, so they’ve got to do one.”

So, whereas which may not be affirmation – evidently one star at the very least is on board for an additional sequence, or on the naked minimal one other one-off particular.

The current Christmas particular broke information – being the best rated scripted present of your complete decade, and essentially the most watched-Christmas present in the identical interval.

And in line with one of many particular’s stars, Oscar Hartland (who performed Smithy and Nessa’s son Neil), James Corden hinted to him that one other present could be doable if its “what the people want.”

With that in thoughts, the record-breaking viewing figures gained’t have carried out the possibilities of a fourth sequence any hurt in any respect…