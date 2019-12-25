Gavin and Stacey viewers slam the show’s Christmas special for use of homophobic slur

By Joe Middleton For Mailonline

Revealed: 17:39 EST, 25 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:53 EST, 25 December 2019

Gavin and Stacey viewers have slammed the Christmas particular for using a homophobic slur.

The hotly-anticipated episode noticed Nessa and Uncle Bryn sing The Pogues’ widespread Christmas track.

The track’s lyrics: ‘You scumbag, you maggot, you cheap-lousy f****t’ , comprise a homophobic slur, and viewers weren’t impressed the offensive phrase was used.

One social media consumer stated: ‘Nicely that confirms it. #GavinandStacey is trash. #fairytaleofnewyork.’

Dr Laura Humphreys tweeted: ‘Loved #GavinandStacey – not groundbreaking however good fan service.

‘However the uncensored Fairytale of New York was utterly pointless and made me really feel gross. This isn’t a present that usually punches down.’

And and consumer referred to as Bethany, stated: ‘to not reignite the annual Fairytale of New York argument, however not feeling nice in regards to the gavin and stacey particular making teh closeted homosexual character sing the F phrase.’

However not everybody was offended by means of the phrase within the widespread Christmas track.

One tweeter stated: ‘The complete upset about Fairytale of New York on #GavinandStacey is a bit mad. It is a track, it is an outdated track and that was the lyric used.

‘The lyric was sung by a LGBTQ character in a enjoyable and protected means. I did not get offended as a homosexual man. It is only a lyric in a scene.’

And Mark Reese stated: ‘Simply after I thought fairytale of latest york could not get any higher.’

The BBC has beforehand defended its resolution to air the track in its uncensored model, citing its continued reputation amongst audiences.

A spokesperson stated: ‘Fairytale of New York is a very fashionable, much-loved Christmas track performed broadly all through the festive season, and the lyrics are well-established with the viewers.’

Homosexual rights campaigner Peter Tatchell beforehand instructed The Instances he objected to the BBC’s resolution to not censor the slur when performed on the radio.

He stated: ‘The BBC wouldn’t display a Christmas track with the n-word in it. It could be deemed deeply prejudiced and unacceptable. So why the double requirements on the subject of the f-word?’