Gavin and Stacey: What happened on the fishing trip?

A lot to the delight of followers, Gavin & Stacey is returning to screens this Christmas and with it a thriller that has puzzled audiences for over a decade.

What occurred on the fishing journey? There’s each probability we’ll by no means discover out, with some speculating that even sequence creators Ruth Jones and James Corden don’t know, however that gained’t cease the web from speculating wildly.

Right here’s our investigation primarily based on what we all know to this point…

The unique principle

The fishing journey turned more durable to decode because the sequence progressed, with the data from season one alone suggesting a reasonably easy rationalization.

At Gavin and Stacey’s wedding ceremony reception, Jason met Bryn exterior the venue and tried to clear the air.

He mentioned: “I by no means instructed anybody, . And apart from, it wasn’t a giant deal. A number of folks do it, it’s not towards the legislation.”

Bryn replies: “Jason please, how can I ever overlook that look in your face?”

This brief interplay means that maybe Jason merely walked in on Bryn at a non-public second, greater than sufficient to trigger critical awkwardness between an uncle and his nephew.

Nonetheless, the data in sequence two complicates issues so much – little question a aware transfer by Jones and Corden to throw folks off the scent.

“It defies gravity”

The fishing journey story haunts Dave Coaches

In direction of the top of the second sequence, Bryn revealed to Jason that he instructed Dave Coaches what occurred six months after the incident when he was feeling notably low.

“Oh, why did I tell him every damn thing?” he requested.

To which Jason replied: “Even about–”

Bryn interrupted and shouted: “Sure, every little thing!

Whereas Dave was “sickened by the whole thing,” Jason reassured Bryn by mentioning that what occurred is “perfectly legal in this country.”

Within the ultimate episode of the sequence, Dave and Bryn have a second alone as Nessa prepares to provide delivery.

The next interplay is arguably probably the most perplexing a part of this complete case, as Dave has two strains that throw the unique principle into disarray.

“You know what? I wish I didn’t know either but I do,” he mentioned. “But it surely’s troublesome for me as nicely, seeing you standing there with a soup. It units my thoughts racing, ?

“Even if I wanted to tell anyone, I wouldn’t know where to start because in my mind it’s a physical impossibility. It defies gravity.”

This clue appears to counsel that soup was concerned in no matter occurred on the journey. As for gravity-defying phenomena, for simplicity’s sake it might be assumed that that is an exaggeration on Dave’s half, in any other case theories begin getting far too bizarre.

Jason was actively concerned

The ultimate nail for the unique principle comes within the 2008 Christmas particular, the place a reconciled Bryn and Jason focus on Dave’s data of the incident.

Bryn mentioned: “There’s the occasional comment. The odd look. Times when I know that he’s wondering how a man and his nephew could…”

Jason lower him off saying: “Yeah, yeah, I know.”

When Dave walked in on the pair of them speaking, Jason dressed solely in his underwear, he regarded visibly uncomfortable with the scenario.

Bryn went on the defensive: “David, it is not what you think.”

Dave replied: “Listen, it’s none of my… you can do whatever you like.”

These two exchanges counsel that no matter occurred was one thing that each Bryn and Jason had been actively concerned in, slightly than a mere unintended encounter.

So, what occurred on the fishing journey?

It appears possible that someplace between the top of the primary sequence and the start of the second, Corden and Jones modified the fishing journey incident to confuse followers attempting to determine what occurred.

The place the primary sequence discusses it like an unlucky mistake, later episodes allude to one thing that appears altogether extra complicated and disturbing.

A number of fan theories current elaborate tales about Bryn and Jason stripping off and getting shut to remain heat, however the incident might truly be one thing far much less excessive.

Give it some thought: Bryn has lived a really sheltered life in Barry, usually being amazed by the only of issues (“is that what you would call a power shower?”), so conversely he might nicely be horrified by one thing that most individuals would discover pretty innocuous.

In fact, that wouldn’t clarify why Dave and Jason are so traumatised as nicely, nevertheless it’s a powerful risk nonetheless.

In any case, Gavin & Stacey is a sequence that devotes a lot time to mundane scenes – consuming fish and chips, ordering a curry and speaking about oven gloves – that it might be in-keeping with the present’s sense of humour if its one large thriller is revealed to be one thing fairly bizarre.

It’s really easy to think about the disappointing reality lastly being revealed, just for Pam to shout: “IS THAT IT?”

Gavin and Stacey returns to BBC One on Christmas Day