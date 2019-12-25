Gavin & Stacey Christmas special pays emotional tribute to late cast member Margaret John

Whereas the brand-new Gavin & Stacey Christmas particular is a riotous return for the BBC sitcom, it comes tinged with a contact of unhappiness.

For the reason that sequence concluded in 2010, common solid member Margaret John (who performed foul-mouthed neighbour Doris) has handed away, leaving a little bit of a gap within the Barry Island gang – which is why sequence creators Ruth Jones and James Corden determined to jot down a particular tribute to Margaret and Doris within the new festive episode.

“She was such a special woman and such an incredibly talented actress and we wanted to make sure that we paid homage to her in the best way possible in this special,” Jones mentioned of the scene, which happens about midway via the brand new particular.

Particularly, the tribute comes throughout a Christmas Eve jaunt to the Dolphin pub, as Gwen (Melanie Waters) encourages everybody to lift a glass to Doris.

“Hang on a minute everyone – can I just say, seven years to the day, and I think it was this time we found out […]we got the phone call we’d all been dreading. To say that our dear friend and neighbour had passed away,” Gwen tells the group.

“And we raised a glass then… and we’ll raise a glass now. To Doris!”

Although in typical Gavin & Stacey fashion the candy second is barely undercut, with Ruth Jones’ Nessa – who generally clashed with Doris in previous episodes – nonetheless nursing one final grudge and refusing to toast.

“By rights Doris should have left that house to me, not Stacey and Gav,” she says.

“It’s an outrage. They’re lucky I didn’t invoke my squatters’ rights. Anyway, I’ve said my piece. It’s up to the courts now.”

The episode can be devoted to John’s reminiscence, and in accordance with Jones the tribute was a key a part of the episode to get proper.

“We wanted to raise a glass to her, but we also wanted to undercut it,” Jones mentioned at a screening of the episode.

“On the finish of the day, Doris as a personality was very impolite, and really upfront, and I feel Maggie would have appreciated that Nessa didn’t elevate a glass to her, and clearly we have been in a position to dedicate the present to her.

“I hope Maggie, you’re watching up there and having a good laugh.”

“I think they pitched that perfectly. It was enough to have that cheers and then undercut it. That was great,” Waters mentioned.

“Margaret lived quite close to me in Swansea so we met up –not that often, but we met up outside Gavin & Stacey. She was a really wonderful, gentle human being. That scene broke my heart.”

Nevertheless, the solid did handle to discover a option to embody John within the readthrough when filming started regardless of her absence…

“Someone in the art department gave me a picture of Margaret and myself from one of the episodes, of Margaret and I sitting with these huge bright orange coats – and we were sitting reading the paper,” Waters mentioned.

“And she brought me this picture and I put it on the table, between me and Chris, so Margaret was with us for that readthrough as well which was lovely.”

Ultimately, then, each Doris and Margaret’s reminiscences dwell on – and on condition that Gavin and Stacey (Mathew Horne and Joanna Web page) have now moved into her previous home, if the sequence does come again once more a bit of piece of her will proceed to seem.

Gavin & Stacey is now streaming on BBC iPlayer