Gavin & Stacey festive special spoiler-free preview: “A Christmas miracle”

Christmas is at all times the right time to reunite with previous buddies, although in the event you haven’t caught up shortly it’s fascinating to see how the years have handled them.

Some buddies have moved away and have new tales to inform, some have fallen on exhausting occasions. After which there are people who, irrespective of what number of Christmases it’s been because you final noticed them, irrespective of how the world has modified, appear precisely the identical, a blast out of your previous that it’s straightforward to slide again right into a vibe with.

And so it’s when catching up with the Wests and Shipmans within the new Gavin & Stacey Christmas particular, the much-hyped return for Ruth Jones and James Corden’s juggernaut of a sitcom that final aired practically a decade in the past.

Towards all the chances, Corden and Jones have managed to fully recapture the tone of the present that made them and their castmates into stars, and it’s a massively spectacular achievement – even when that lack of evolution does generally inform in key moments.

Nearly 10 years after we left them behind, the brand new particular sees the Essex and Barry Island clans reuniting as soon as once more for the festive season, although this time (in contrast to the unique festive episode that aired in 2008) Christmas is being held in Wales, a lot to the chagrin of Alison Steadman’s Pam.

Titular lovers Gavin & Stacey (Mathew Horne and Joanna Web page), now dad and mom, have misplaced one thing of the spark from their relationship, Bryn (Rob Brydon) is pressured about cooking for 13 and as for Smithy and Nessa’s (Corden and Jones) standing…effectively, you’ll need to see for yourselves.

And that’s just about the plot, so far as it goes. There aren’t any large gimmicks, shock journeys overseas or long-lost cousins turning up. As a substitute, as ever, Gavin and Stacey mines heat and humour from the trivia of on a regular basis relationships and fashionable absurdities, as demonstrated by its forged of larger-than-life characters (bear in mind the episode framed nearly solely round ordering a curry?).

Mentioned characters are again doing what they do finest – Bryn nonetheless hopelessly naïve and pressured, Gwen (Melanie Walters) nonetheless baffled and missed, Pam nonetheless over-the-top and Mick (Larry Lamb) nonetheless flabbergasted by the chaos round him – and the episode even finds room for a fast go to from poisonous Essex couple Pete and Daybreak (Adrian Scarborough and Julia Davis) in a single stand-out interlude.

General, it’s astonishing how a lot this simply seems like… effectively, like Gavin & Stacey. In some way you may have the sense that off-screen, with out us figuring out, a whole lot of episodes of Gavin & Stacey have been taking part in out for these characters, their lives persevering with even when unseen by us. Aside from a couple of key character adjustments, you possibly can put this particular subsequent to any earlier episode and it could appear to be a direct continuation – and on this age of disappointing TV reboots and sequels, that’s fairly one thing.

However possibly, simply possibly, there’s one thing to be stated for a little bit of progress as effectively. In spite of everything, generally once you meet up with these previous unchanged buddies at Christmas, there’s a second, only one, the place you surprise… actually? Are you continue to doing that? And the novelty of the nostalgia wears off as you ponder whether it’s a completely good factor to have your life frozen, like a fly in amber.

For Gavin and Stacey, this characterises itself with a joke right here, a popular culture reference or two there that feels a little misjudged, a little jarring – moments that they undoubtedly would have gotten away with in 2008 however at this time stand out amongst all the same old heat and enjoyable the sequence brings. Once more, no spoilers, however you’ll most likely know what I’m speaking about once you see it.

Nonetheless, these are comparatively minor quibbles. For followers, that is the Gavin & Stacey particular they’ve been ready for, respectful to what’s come earlier than (sure, the fishing journey will get a point out) however with out retreading previous floor, and even protecting the identical Yuletide traditions because the earlier particular (as a substitute, the pre-Christmas pub journey, carolling and some different unused actions are riffed on).

Regardless of dwelling on totally different continents and having hectic schedules, Corden and Jones have executed one thing unimaginable and managed to deliver Gavin and Stacey again to life for one final Christmas miracle.

And primarily based on that ending, it won’t be our final journey “down Barry” in any case…

Gavin & Stacey airs on at eight:30pm on Christmas Day (Wednesday 25th December) on BBC One