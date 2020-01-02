Gavin & Stacey special’s final ratings see it become biggest scripted show of the decade

Gavin & Stacey’s Christmas particular had already damaged the document to turn out to be essentially the most=watched Christmas Day present of the last decade– and now it’s gone one step additional.

With catch-up figures on BBC iPlayer taken into consideration, the episode has now been watched by an unimaginable 17.1 million individuals – making it the largest scripted programme of the last decade.

It additionally enters the highest 10 largest transmissions of the last decade, coming in at 9th place with solely Olympic occasions, England soccer matches and The X Issue outcomes forward of it.

On iPlayer alone, the particular has seen the largest first week ever for an episode amongst 16-34-year-olds, with four.four million requests up to now, of which 1.four million got here from 16-34-year olds.

BBC director of content material Charlotte Moore, mentioned, “Gavin and Stacey has been an exceptional hit this Christmas breaking data to turn out to be the largest scripted present of the last decade, and the largest first week for any episode on BBC iPlayer for younger audiences ever.

“Congratulations to James Corden, Ruth Jones and all the team.”

Along with proving successful with viewers, the Christmas particular was additionally fashionable with critics, and lots of admirers at the moment are clamouring for a full new season – particularly provided that it ends on one thing of a serious cliffhanger.

And a few have prompt that extra Gavin and Stacey sooner or later might properly be doable, with Oliver Hartland (who starred as Smithy and Ness’s son Neil within the festive episode) happening document to recommend fourth collection may very well be within the offing – after James Corden hinted to him throughout filming that it’d return if it’s “what the people want.”

With that in thoughts, the record-breaking viewing figures gained’t have carried out the possibilities of a fourth collection any hurt in any respect…