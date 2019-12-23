Gavin & Stacey stars drank real booze in Christmas party scenes

There’s nothing new concerning the characters on Gavin & Stacey having fun with a drink or two – however what concerning the actors who play them?

It’s been revealed that co-writer and actor James Corden inspired the forged to drink actual alcohol whereas filming a boozy get together scene for the upcoming Gavin & Stacey Christmas particular.

Gavin & Stacey festive particular spoiler-free preview: “A Christmas miracle”

What occurred within the final episode of Gavin and Stacey?

Robert Wilfort, who performs Jason on the sequence, mentioned: “Because we didn’t have any lines and we were just enjoying ourselves, we did all have a drink. It was James’s idea! It was really lovely. It wasn’t Archers and lemonade!”

Melanie Walters, the actor who performs Gwen, added that the drinks loosened individuals up for “all the singing and dancing.”

“There was no effort involved! I think that transfers to the screen,” she mentioned.

Gavin & Stacey, which ran for 3 sequence on the BBC from 2007 to 2010, instructed the story of two dysfunctional households – one from Essex and the opposite from Wales – who come collectively after the titular couple fall in love.

After an almost decade-long hiatus, the sequence is returning for a one-off Christmas particular, for which it’s bringing again its authentic forged members, together with Matthew Horne, Joanna Web page, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, in addition to Ruth Jones, who co-wrote the sequence with Corden.

The particular features a joyous partying scene filmed in an actual pub – which is the place the forged let themselves take pleasure in a tipple. “It was just one of the loveliest days I’ve had on set filming with everyone,” mentioned Wilfort.

Gavin & Stacey returns to BBC One on Christmas Day at eight:30pm