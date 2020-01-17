Gavin Williamson vows to end grade inflation to stop first class degrees being ‘devalued’

By Josh White Schooling Reporter For The Each day Mail

College grade inflation can be stamped out to finish the devaluation of top notch levels, the Schooling Secretary vowed yesterday.

Multiple in 4 undergraduates (28.four per cent) achieved the highest honour final yr.

That is double the proportion who gained a primary in 2008/09 (14 per cent), and up barely on 2017/18 (27.eight per cent).

The Larger Schooling Statistics Company (Hesa) figures present nearly half of scholars (48 per cent) graduated with a 2.1 final yr, that means 76 per cent gained one of many two prime honours – up from solely 50 per cent in 2000.

Critics say universities are watering down requirements to maintain college students comfortable and artificially increase their place on league tables.

Schooling Secretary Gavin Williamson has now promised to clamp down on the apply.

He stated grade inflation threatened to ‘undermine the international reputation’ of British universities and make levels all however nugatory.

‘This is something that we have to stop, and we will stop,’ he stated.

‘We’re going to reverse that development, working hand in glove with the Workplace for College students (OfS). We aren’t going to proceed to tolerate that steady drift.

‘Universities are anticipated to make use of their awarding powers responsibly and should not inflate grades for their very own fame or league desk rating.’

Workplace for College students chief government Nicola Dandridge stated: ‘This information exhibits us that the fast improve within the charges of scholars being awarded top notch levels has stalled. This arrests a long-term development, with vital year-on-year will increase having been seen since 2011.

‘Earlier evaluation discovered proof of unexplained will increase within the charges of top notch levels at 94 per cent of universities.’

She added: ‘Grade inflation dangers undermining public confidence in larger training for college kids, graduates and employers alike. We’ll proceed to hunt motion to deal with these points, each throughout the upper training sector as a complete and, ought to or not it’s essential, at particular person universities.

‘This can assist make sure that everybody may be assured within the worth of levels which college students work so onerous to attain.’

A Universities UK spokesman stated: ‘In this debate we should not overlook the evidence that students are working harder and improvements in teaching and investment in academic support and widening participation initiatives are also leading to legitimate grade improvement.’

British universities have obtained an inflow of Chinese language college students, in response to the Hesa figures.

China despatched extra college students to the UK than another abroad nation final yr. The 120,385 enrolments is a 34 per cent improve on the 89,540 in 2014/15.

Scholar numbers from India additionally elevated considerably, from 18,325 in 2014/15 to 26,685 final yr. There was a 41 per cent drop within the variety of Nigerian college students.