Gay Jesus Christmas Special Creators Respond After Suffering Bottle Bomb Attack: ‘Love Will Prevail’

Thank homosexual Jesus nobody was damage by this hateful act of violence.

In response to experiences, the workplace of the Brazilian comedy troupe behind the homosexual Jesus Christmas Particular was hit by a bottle bomb assault within the early hours of December 24.

Two Molotov cocktails had been reportedly thrown into the Rio de Janeiro headquarters of Porta dos Fundos, the staff that created the Netflix program at present sparking outrage in Brazil, inflicting a hearth within the constructing. Fortunately, the hearth was put out by one of many workplace’s safety guards, and nobody was damage within the assault.

Porta dos Fundos addressed the incident in a press assertion, saying that though nobody was harmed, the assault “endangered several innocent lives in the company and on the street.” The assertion continued:

“Porta dos Fundos condemns any act of violence. We expect those responsible for the attacks to be found and punished. However, our priority right now is the safety of the entire team that works with us… We will speak again once we have more details.”

The troupe has given safety cam footage of the assault to native authorities.

The incident comes weeks after the streaming service dropped the troupe’s 2019 particular, The First Temptation of Christ, on December three, which has come below hearth by locals since its launch. Earlier this month, a petition calling on officers to ban this system amassed over 2.33 million signatures.

Porta dos Fundos alluded to this condemnation in its response assertion, noting:

“Porta dos Fundos would like to reinforce our commitment to good humor and declare that we will move on stronger, more united, inspired, and confident that Brazil will survive this storm of hatred, and love will prevail along with freedom of speech.”

In the meantime, the troupe’s comedic abilities have been celebrated by the extra progressive components of the world. Earlier this yr, Porta dos Fundos gained an Worldwide Emmy for its earlier Jesus-themed Christmas Particular, The Final Hangover, through which Christ’s disciples get up after a wild Final Supper full of laborious medication and prostitutes to find their chief is nowhere to be discovered.

In The First Temptation of Christ, Jesus sneaks again house after 40 days within the desert to be ambushed by Mary and Joseph with a shock birthday celebration. Solely Jesus turns up with Orlando, an alluring younger man he met within the desert, and issues get supes awk.

We stand by Porta dos Fundos and homosexual pray that heinous, homophobic assaults like this finish quickly.