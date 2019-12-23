Gay mafia hitman is murdered by his own cousin

By Tim Stickings For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:10 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 08:16 EST, 23 December 2019

A homosexual mafia hitman was murdered by his personal cousin as a result of an Italian mob boss regarded his life-style as a ‘shame’, it has emerged.

Andrea Mantella advised Italian authorities that he had organized the killing of Filippo Gangitano in 2002 after mobsters mentioned his cousin’s homosexuality ‘couldn’t be tolerated’.

Mantella was advised it was as much as him to ‘wash’ the honour of his household and his protests had been waved away, based on La Repubblica.

After failing to persuade mob bosses to have Gangitano expelled as an alternative, Mantella had him lured to a farm the place he was shot lifeless and buried in an unmarked grave.

‘We couldn’t afford to have or have had a homosexual man within the gang’, Mantella mentioned he was advised by bosses of the ‘Ndrangheta gang.

Gangitano had been dwelling along with his companion within the city of Vibo Valentia however mobsters believed his life-style was a ‘shame’.

Mantella is at the moment in jail for his position within the mafia however has change into a authorities mole in a significant anti-mob operation.

His proof is linked to an enormous authorities raid during which 334 folks had been arrested in early-morning swoops final week.

Some arrests had been additionally carried out in Germany, Switzerland and Bulgaria.

The ‘Ndrangheta relies within the southern area of Calabria, the toe of Italy’s boot, and has surpassed Sicily’s extra well-known Cosa Nostra to change into probably the most highly effective mafia group within the nation.

Italian investigators say the group, which is made up of dozens of smaller clans that every one reply nominally to senior leaders in Calabria, is now Europe’s high cocaine dealer.

The suspects had been going through a raft of attainable fees together with mafia conspiracy, homicide, extortion, mortgage sharking, company fraud and cash laundering.

Mantella’s proof is linked to an enormous authorities raid during which 334 folks had been arrested in early-morning swoops final week (pictured: among the weapons and ammunitions seized)

‘Politicians had been concerned, in addition to attorneys, accountants, public officers, court docket clerks,’ mentioned prosecutor Nicola Gratteri, who led the investigation

‘All individuals who had jobs and didn’t must put themselves on the service of the ‘Ndrangheta.

‘The mobsters aren’t ready to hold out refined cash laundering. To do this they want professionals,’ he added.

Amongst these arrested on Thursday had been a former lawmaker from Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia celebration, the centre-left mayor of a Calabrian coastal city and a senior official within the Carabinieri police.

‘This has inflicted a really onerous blow on the ‘Ndrangheta,’ mentioned inside minister Luciana Lamorgese.

Gratteri, the prosecutor, mentioned it was the biggest haul of suspected mobsters in Italy since an enormous anti-mafia swoop in Sicily in 1984.

That led to the so-called Palermo maxi-trial when greater than 450 members of Cosa Nostra had been tried.

The Palermo trial marked a turning level within the battle in opposition to the Sicilian crime gang, and their affect has waned dramatically over the previous three a long time, permitting ‘Ndrangheta to surge to prominence.