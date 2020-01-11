Gay Soldier Credits Prince Harry For Saving Him From Homophobic Abuse In The Army: ‘He Told Them Off’

Prince Harry isn’t only a prince — he’s an actual life hero!

In an interview with Forces Information, homosexual soldier James Wharton remembered the time the Duke of Sussex protected him from homophobic abuse in 2008 after some troopers had been giving him a tough time for being who he’s.

Wharton recalled feeling “quite uncomfortable” on the time, explaining:

“I’d got myself into a bit of a situation with some soldiers from another regiment and, essentially, they didn’t’ like the fact that I was gay. They were sort-of chest poking me and making me feel quite uncomfortable.”

Fortunately, Harry was his tank commander, and the royal wasn’t about to let such homophobic nonsense proceed below his watch.

He continued:

“I got into my tank where Prince Harry was doing something, and he could see that I was clearly affected by something and he asked me what the problem was. I told him that there were a couple of soldiers outside who weren’t very happy with the fact that I was gay.”

Wharton revealed that Meghan Markle’s husband — who he described as a “good” officer who was “well-liked” — was “quite offended” that he was being picked on due to his sexuality, so he stepped in. The soldier added:

“Prince Harry went out and saw these soldiers and spoke to them, and the problem went away. He told them off and they left me alone.”

Bravo! We imply, this shouldn’t have been occurring within the first place. However, bravo, Harry!

Wharton beforehand opened up about Harry’s assist in his 2013 ebook, Out within the Military, by which he painted the ordeal in a way more critical gentle.

Claiming group of troopers from one other regiment threatened to “batter” him, Wharton wrote:

“I told him [Prince Harry], ‘I think I’m going to be murdered by the infantry.’ I climbed into the turret and talked Harry through exactly what had happened. He had a complete look of bewilderment on his face… I couldn’t stop the tears from welling up in my eyes. He said, ‘Right I’m going to sort this s**t out once and for all.’”

Wharton famous that Harry approached the group with out hesitation, and that the scenario was “sorted” instantly after. He continued:

“I will always be grateful to Harry. I will never forget what happened. Until he went over and dealt with everything I was on track for a battering.”

Say what you’ll concerning the prince, however Harry’s completed good for many individuals over time — and we’re certain he and Meg will proceed to take action with their “progressive new role” away from the remainder of the royals!