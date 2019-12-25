Gaza Rocket Sends Benjamin Netanyahu To Shelter During Rally: Report

Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to stem assaults from Gaza has been invoked by his political rivals.

A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip at a southern Israeli metropolis on Wednesday because it hosted a marketing campaign rally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prompted him to take shelter briefly earlier than resuming the occasion, Israeli TV stations reported.

The Israeli army confirmed the launch towards Ashkelon, which is 12 km (7.5 miles) from the coastal Palestinian enclave, and stated the rocket was shot down by an Iron Dome air defence interceptor.

There was no fast declare of accountability in Gaza, which is underneath the management of Hamas Islamists and the place a smaller armed faction, Islamic Jihad, exchanged fireplace with Israel throughout a two-day surge of violence final month.

Israeli TV stations confirmed Netanyahu, who’s campaigning to maintain the helm of the conservative Likud occasion in an inner election on Thursday, being escorted off a stage by bodyguards. The studies stated he was taken to a shelter after sirens sounded.

It was the second such incident after a September look by Netanyahu within the close by city of Ashdod was briefly disrupted by a rocket siren.

Israel sparked the November combating in Gaza by assassinating Baha Abu Al-Atta, an Islamic Jihad commander it accused of ordering the launch towards Ashdod.

“He (Al-Atta) is no longer around,” a video circulated on social media confirmed a smiling Netanyahu saying after he retook the stage in Ashkelon, to cheers from onlookers.

In a veiled menace to retaliate for Wednesday’s assault, he added: “Whoever tried to make an impression just now should pack his bags.”

Whereas Netanyahu is extensively anticipated to retain Likud’s management, he faces a tricky battle forward of a March basic election in Israel – its third in a yr, after he and his centrist rival Benny Gantz didn’t safe majorities in two earlier ballots. Netanyahu’s standing has been dented by an indictment on corruption expenses that he denies.

Netanyahu’s failure to stem assaults from Gaza has been invoked by his political rivals.

“The situation in which Israeli citizens live at the mercy of terrorists and the prime minister of Israel is unable to tour parts of his country is a badge of shame on the security policy in the south – and a loss of deterrence that no sovereign country can accept,” Gantz, a former army chief, stated in an announcement on Wednesday.

