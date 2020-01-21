News TV SHOWS

GCW Denies Offering Enzo Amore $25,000 — NZO Responds

January 22, 2020
Enzo Amore claimed that GCW supplied him $25,000 to wrestle Tama Tonga of their ring. NZO mentioned that he turned them down as a result of he desires to do issues his manner.

Sport Changer Wrestling most likely appreciated the publicity for Bloodsport III the place Jon Moxley will likely be wrestling Josh Barnett. They rapidly despatched out a tweet to make clear that they’ve had no such dealings with NZO.

Simply to make clear:

Neither GCW or Josh Barnett have supplied ClowNzo $25,000 to struggle at Bloodsport or seem at ANY GCW occasions.

The truth is, we haven’t supplied him 1 cent, now or ever.

Sorry Pal.

Enzo Amore was fast to answer to this new by saying: “Y’all some lyin ass hoes.” He despatched a second tweet out saying:

Mannnnn y’all work with that fuckboy herb Janeva. BAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA @GCWrestling_ … aight.

Bloodsport III will go down on April 2nd, 2020. Enzo Amore won’t be on the occasion.

— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 21, 2020



I like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

