GCW Denies Offering Enzo Amore $25k — NZO Calls Them ‘Lyin Ass Hoes’

Enzo Amore claimed that GCW supplied him $25,000 to wrestle Tama Tonga of their ring. NZO mentioned that he turned them down as a result of he desires to do issues his means.

Recreation Changer Wrestling in all probability appreciated the publicity for Bloodsport III the place Jon Moxley shall be wrestling Josh Barnett. They shortly despatched out a tweet to make clear that they’ve had no such dealings with NZO.

Simply to make clear: Neither GCW or Josh Barnett have supplied ClowNzo $25,000 to struggle at Bloodsport or seem at ANY GCW occasions. In actual fact, we haven’t supplied him 1 cent, now or ever. Sorry Pal.

Enzo Amore was fast to answer to this new by saying: “Y’all some lyin ass hoes.” He despatched a second tweet out saying:

Mannnnn y’all work with that fuckboy herb Janeva. BAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA @GCWrestling_ … aight.

Bloodsport III will go down on April 2nd, 2020. Enzo Amore won’t be on the occasion.