January 1, 2020 | 1:11pm

Former US Military Gen. Wesley Clark had no persistence along with his ringing cellphone throughout a stay TV interview on Iraq Wednesday — so he flung the offending gadget throughout the room.

“I’m glad we used diplomacy. I’m glad to see the Iraqi government being able to get its security forces engaged in this point.,” he mentioned on CNN in regards to the assault on the US Embassy in Baghdad the day earlier than.

“But this is like by the Iranians — this is like landing a left jab in a 12-round boxing match. I mean, this is just one more punch. So they’ve taken out and attacked some Saudi oil facilities. They were put back in place,” Clark famous earlier than the telephone began ringing.

The previous Allied NATO commander, 75, didn’t miss a beat, grabbing the telephone and flinging it off digital camera whereas nonetheless staring straight forward.

“Sorry about that,” Clark instructed host Jim Sciutto

“That is the best reaction to a ring I’ve seen on the air. Nicely done, General,” Sciutto replied, laughing, based on a video of the second posted by Mediaite.

“Thank you. They caught it, too,” Clark mentioned, referring to somebody within the studio who snagged the telephone.