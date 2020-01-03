GEN Z DRIVER’S CRASH EXCUSE: My GPS made me do it

An 18-year-old motorist allegedly blamed his navigational system after driving the flawed approach on a one-way road in Oshawa and inflicting a multi-vehicle crash Thursday.

Durham Regional Police say the collision occurred simply after 5:30 p.m. because the younger man was driving north on Park Rd. and turned left onto King St. W. — a multi-lane roadway for eastbound visitors solely.

And whereas no person was critically injured, an aged girl was trapped after her SUV rolled over.

“He claimed that the GPS told him to take a left,” spokesman Dave Selby stated Friday of the Uxbridge man. “That was his excuse.”

Selby stated different motorists heading east on King St. noticed the car “coming right at them in the northernmost lane.”

“An eastbound Ford pickup in the northernmost lane honked his horn and flashed his lights, to no avail,” Selby stated. “The 38-year-old driver of the pickup then veered quickly to the right to avoid a head-on collision, striking an eastbound white GMC Terrain SUV travelling beside him.”

“The Terrain then lost control and flipped onto its side, trapping its 83-year-old female driver,” he added.

Emergency crews extricated the senior from her car and Selby stated she was taken to a neighborhood hospital with minor accidents.

“Everyone involved in the incident remained at the scene and cooperated with police,” he stated.

Dylan Murphy is charged with careless driving beneath the Freeway Visitors Act.

