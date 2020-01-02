Gene Simmons puts ice cubes in his cereal and people are upset

Gene Simmons has revealed that he likes to eat cereal with ice cubes added to the milk.

The KISS bassist/vocalist posted a picture at this time (January 2) of his morning bowl with chunks of ice floating amid a medley of cereal. “Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” he requested.

Anybody else put ice cubes of their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

What adopted was 1000’s of responses starting from horror to jokes and false camaraderie. His brother Nick T. Simmons wrote: “30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life.” Different responses included: “I thought the Satanic thing was just an act, until now”, and “Maybe the guy in the Eskimo version of The Shining.”

The admission by the legendary rocker was picked up in Twitter moments. It sparked customers to share their very own culinary concoctions – true or false – together with mushrooms in a bowl of cereal.

In different information, final November KISS headed to Australia to play a present for an viewers of nice white sharks however none turned up.

The rock titans introduced that they might be heading Down Beneath for the particular live performance. It was held as a part of a promotion for Airbnb’s new Animal Experiences, a journey programme catered to animal lovers.

Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer rocked as much as the coast of Port Lincoln in South Australia on Monday (November 18, 2019) to carry out on a ship to eight fortunate followers and members of the media.

The efficiency was additionally broadcast through underwater audio system within the hope of attracting nice whites, who’re apparently a fan of “low-frequency sounds of rock and roll”. Based on native information web site ABC Eyre Peninsula, nevertheless, no sharks made an look in the course of the present.

KISS, in the meantime, are set to return to UK shores this summer season for a headline look at Obtain Pageant. This might be adopted by additional ‘End of the World’ dates throughout Europe.