EDUCATION Exam Results Exam Results News

Gene Simmons Puts Ice Cubes In His Cereal

January 3, 2020
1 Min Read

Stereogum

Share this text:

CREDIT: NBC NewsWire / Getty Photos

Anybody else put ice cubes of their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk

– Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

Tags: Gene Simmons, KISS

Feedback

SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

Thanks for signing up for our publication.

An error has occurred.

By clicking Submit, I comply with the Phrases of Use and Privateness Coverage.

Heavy Rotation

All »

Dark Thoughts – Must Be Nice

Darkish Ideas – Should Be Good

Duster – Duster

Duster – Duster

Emily Yacina – Remember The Silver

Emily Yacina – Keep in mind The Silver

Georgia Maq – Pleaser

Georgia Maq – Pleaser

Division Of Mind – Division Of Mind

Division Of Thoughts – Division Of Thoughts

Burial – Tunes 2011-2019

Burial – Tunes 2011 – 2019

Red Death – Sickness Divine

Pink Loss of life – Illness Divine

Arthur Russell – Iowa Dream

Arthur Russell – Iowa Dream

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment