Gene Simmons Puts Ice Cubes In His Cereal

Stereogum | January 2, 2020 – 1: 31 pm
Share this text:
CREDIT: NBC NewsWire / Getty Photos
Anybody else put ice cubes of their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk
– Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020
Tags: Gene Simmons, KISS
SIGN UP FOR THE STEREOGUM DIGEST
Thanks for signing up for our publication.
An error has occurred.
By clicking Submit, I comply with the Phrases of Use and Privateness Coverage.
Heavy Rotation
All »
Darkish Ideas – Should Be Good
Duster – Duster
Emily Yacina – Keep in mind The Silver
Georgia Maq – Pleaser
Division Of Thoughts – Division Of Thoughts
Burial – Tunes 2011 – 2019
Pink Loss of life – Illness Divine
Arthur Russell – Iowa Dream
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Feedback