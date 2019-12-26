Gene Stires celebrates one year after fixing up century-old Loveland farmhouse

Final yr on Thanksgiving Day, Gene Stires moved into the First Avenue farmhouse that he had spent two years making over in his picture.

At present, the home, which was inbuilt 1901, is as a lot a testomony to Loveland’s previous as it’s Stires’ personal handiwork and sense of fashion.

Stires has claimed many titles over time, together with carpenter, auto mechanic and small enterprise proprietor.

He was the face behind the Smithstonian Hashish Membership, one of many first and solely marijuana dispensaries to open in Loveland, and the Honda Physician, each of which stood on the intersection of First Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

In terms of renovating houses, Stires in contrast the work to constructing sizzling rods.

“Some of them you just get running and maybe put some air in the tires, some of them you have to paint and some of them are full custom,” he mentioned.

“This one is full custom.”

From the supplies and finishes used on the partitions, flooring and ceilings to the classic home equipment and furnishings filling the house, Stires had a hand in selecting every bit of decor that went into his new house.

“Doing it by myself, it was way easier to change stuff,” he mentioned. “I didn’t want anything to look like I got it from Home Depot.”

Stires traded a sizzling rod, a personalized 1950 Ford fireplace engine, to Uncle Benny’s Constructing Provides for most of the supplies used, together with the 28 home windows and doorways that he put in.

He mentioned he designed the kitchen round one of many bigger home equipment — an outsized, metal-plated Heartland fridge. A large porcelain sink, made in 1928, dominates the kitchen’s south face.

Subsequent to the sink are a gallery of picket cupboards that have been restored or hand-built by Stires. The remainder of the kitchen options cement counter tops that have been made with the assistance of a craftsman that Stires met via the recent rod scene.

“Almost everyone I worked with was a hot-rodder,” he mentioned.

In the main bedroom, an accent wall options the identical swirled texture that covers most of the home’s ceilings. Stires mentioned that drywall mud of various consistencies was used to create the swirls relying on the colour that the wall was to be painted.

A plasma-screen tv can also be mounted on a hinged wall that conceals a walk-in closet. Subsequent door, the grasp toilet contains a custom-built bathe and sinks.

The spiral staircase that sits on the heart of the lounge was salvaged from a home in Estes Park that was about to be torn down.

Upstairs, the refurbished attic features a telescope and two decks, certainly one of which abuts an old-growth cottonwood tree that Stires believes to be one of many oldest within the metropolis. The upstairs toilet additionally incorporates a classic tub that Stires mentioned needed to be transported utilizing a forklift.

Stires additionally made the home as sturdy as attainable by doubling up on structural rafters, including insulation and customarily “overengineering the hell out of things.”

“When I came in, this place was a friggin’ mess,” he mentioned. “I mean, we just gutted it down to the studs, and those were real two-by-four studs.”

Subsequent to the primary home are a secure and bunkhouse that Stires can also be within the strategy of renovating.

Earlier than transferring into the primary home, he slept within the bunkhouse. He has since changed the constructing’s roof and carried out work on the inside, together with energy washing the flooring and including Western-style decorations.

He says he’s contemplating placing extra work into the bunkhouse and letting it as a short-term rental, partially for the cash, but in addition to share his work with others.

“Homes aren’t the same as hot rods,” he mentioned. “You can’t just take your home and bring it to a show the way you can with a car.”