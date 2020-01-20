General Bipin Rawat Downplays China’s Presence In Indian Ocean

“Every nation looks at its security from a strategic perspective”: Common Bipin Rawat (File)

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu:

Chief of Defence Employees Common Bipin Rawat on Monday downplayed the query of China’s rising presence within the Indian Ocean Area (IOR) and mentioned each nation checked out its safety from a strategic perspective.

After the induction of a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet squadron on the Air Power Station, Common Rawat, answering a query on how Chinese language presence within the Indian Ocean posed a risk to India, mentioned each nation checked out its safety from a strategic perspective.

Whereas the squadron is anticipated to provide a thrust to India’s capabilities for dominance particularly within the IOR, China’s presence in the identical area is on the rise.

The Dragon nation already has a army base on the strategically positioned Djibouti on the horn of Africa, its first in a overseas nation, and additionally it is increasing its presence.

“Every nation looks at its security from a strategic perspective. Oceans are meant for freedom of navigation. And therefore wherever you find any country which has interest in a particular area, it will attempt to come to that area to dominate the area more so for the freedom of navigation,” he instructed reporters.

Additional, pointing to elements like safety of commerce in sea routes by any nation, he mentioned: “Therefore, I don’t think we should look at it particularly from that perspective (a pointer to perceived threat from China).”

Additionally, he mentioned the navies had been working on this space (indicating IOR) solely due to freedom of navigation.

The highest normal additionally referred to sides like piracy that may disrupt motion of service provider ships.