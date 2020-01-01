General Bipin Rawat’s Official Car Bears New Flag

New uniform has all elements of the uniforms of Indian Military, Navy and Air Drive.

New Delhi:

Chief of Defence Workers Basic Bipin Rawat’s automotive now bears a brand new flag, symbolising his appointment on the new submit and outlining his stature because the Defence Chief.

Earlier, the Further Directorate Basic of Public Info (ADGPI) of Ministry of Defence tweeted the picture of the flag which bears the Indian flag together with insignia on a crimson background.

The automobile was noticed for the primary time when Basic Bipin Rawat made debut public look as India’s first Chief of Defence Workers (CDS) immediately, donning the dad or mum service uniform, although with a distinct Peak Cap and Shoulder Rank Badges in his new position.

As per defence officers, the brand new uniform is Olive Inexperienced and has all elements of the uniforms of the three companies – Indian Military, Indian Navy and Indian Air Drive.

There’s an insignia of two crossed swords; there’s an eagle, an anchor and an Ashok image above it.

Basic Rawat demitted the workplace of Military Chief yesterday and can take over as CDS immediately. The workplace of CDS shall be within the South Block.

On his first day as CDS, Basic Rawat paid tribute on the Nationwide Conflict Memorial within the coronary heart of New Delhi close to India Gate. He additionally obtained a guard of honour.

Additionally current on the event had been Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, Navy Chief Karambir Singh and Military Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, who has succeeded Basic Rawat because the Chief of Military Workers.

“All three services will work as a team. As per the task was given to the Chief of Defence Staff, we have to enhance integration and do better resource management,” Basic Rawat stated.

Lt Basic MM Naravane, who was beforehand the Vice Chief of Military Workers, succeeded Basic Rawat because the Chief of Military Workers.