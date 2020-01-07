General Overview of Cisco 300-420 Exam Objectives and Some Ways to Learn Them Using Practice Tests

The Cisco 300-420 certification exam is designed to evaluate one’s knowledge and skills in certain areas. This test is part of the prerequisites for the Cisco Certified Specialist: Enterprise Design and the CCNP Enterprise credentials. Suffice to mention that this is a new exam,and its first date will be on February 24, 2020. Since it is yet to be administered, there is still no information about the number of questions that may be expected during the delivery of the test. However, the duration of the exam is determined as 90 minutes.

Exam-Labs ENSLD dumps , Designing Cisco Enterprise Networks, is aimed at the professionals planning to earn the CCNP Enterprise credential. The exam validates the candidates’ knowledge and skills in enterprise design, including WAN, SDA, network services, security services, advanced enterprise campus networks, and advanced addressing along with routing solutions. The training course recommended for this certification test is Designing Cisco Enterprise Networks, which is delivered through the authorized learning partners of Cisco. The classes are delivered in an instructor-led training format, and the students have the opportunity to ask questions and learn directly from the certified Cisco Learning Partners. It is essential to mention that this training course is not available for now but it will be made available before the first exam date. The individuals planning to take Cisco 300-420 will have to register for it with Pearson VUE. You should also bear in mind that this is a proctored test.

Overview of Cisco 300-420 exam objectives

To validate your skills and knowledge and earn your Cisco credential, you will be evaluated on specific topic areas relating to the exam content. Although this is a new test and there are no official resources for its preparation yet, the candidates can go through the topics and get the relevantstudy materials to help them prepare for the exam. Exam-Labs is one of the top resource platforms where you can access training tools to prepare for Cisco 300-420. It offers video tutorials, braindumps, and practice tests to evaluate your knowledge level.

Below are the topics that the students must study in preparation for the Cisco 300-420 exam. It is important to mention that the subjects highlighted here are as given by Cisco. According to the certification vendor, these topic areas are general guidelines of the content that will be included in the actual test. There may be other objectives that may feature in the delivery of your exam. Before you begin your study, it is recommended that you go through the officialwebpage to review the topics so that you can capture any update that has been made.

Advanced addressing & routing solutions: 25%

This topic covers a wide range of skills that the candidates must develop in order to achieve the desired score in the Cisco 300-420 certification exam. The students should develop capacity in creating a structured addressing plan for IPv4 & IPv6; creating stable, scalable, and secure routing design for IS-IS, EIGRP,OSPF, and BGP. This entails address families, attributes for the path preference, fundamental route filtering, load sharing, and route reflectors. The test will also evaluate one’s ability to define IPv6 migration strategies, including boundaries (that is, IPv4 and IPv6 translations), native (dual stacking), and overlay (that is, tunneling).

Advanced enterprise campus networks: 25%

The test takers need the relevant skills to design the campus networks for scalable and high availability. This includes BFD, graceful restart, platform abstraction methods, and first-hop redundancy protocols. Also, they require the skills to be able to design campus the Layer-2 infrastructure, including fast convergence, STP scalability, loop-free technologies, and PoE&WoL. The candidates also need competence in designing the multicampus Layer-3 infrastructure. This covers convergence, route summarization, load sharing, route filtering, optimal topologies, VRFs, and redistribution. The students also should be able to define SD-access architecture, covering overlay, underlay, data plan and control, wireless, security, and automation. In addition to this, they need the knowledge to define the fabric design contemplation for wireless and wired access. This covers overlay, control plan design, fabric design, border design, virtual networks, segmentation, scalability, over-the-top, multi-cast, and fabric for wireless.

WAN for enterprise networks: 20%

The skills required under this topic cover the ability to compare WAN connectivity alternatives. This entails Layer-2 VPN, DWDM, MPLS Layer-3 VPN, SD-WAN customer edge, Metro Ethernet, and 4G/5G. It also covers the skills in designing site-to-site VPN, including IPsec, dynamic multi-point VPN, GRE, GET VPN, and others. The applicants also require competence in designing high and scalable availability for enterprises WAN, such as single-homed, failover, multihomed, and backup connectivity. Additionally, the candidates need the skills and knowledge in describing the Cisco SD-WAN architecture, which covers the management plan, orchestration plane, data plane, security, provisioning, on-boarding, and control plane. They must also understand Cisco SD-WAN design considerations and be able to define them. This covers control plan design, high availability, overlay design, redundancy, security design, LAN design, scalability, multi-cast, and quality of service over SD-WAN fabric.

Network services: 20%

In preparation for the Cisco 300-420 exam, the individuals should also develop competence in selecting the right quality of service strategies to fulfill the customers’ requirements, including IntServ and DiffServ. They also need the relevant skills to be able to design end-to-end QoS policies, which include shaping, classification & marking, queuing, and policing. Competence in designing network management methods is also required. This entails in-band versus out-of-band, segmented management networks, and prioritization of network management traffic. The examinees also need to be able to design multi-cast services, such as MSDP, SSM, and PIM bi-directional. They should also know how to explain multi-cast routing concepts, such as shared trees, source trees, rendezvous points, and RPF.

Automation: 10%

The students should have the skills to select the appropriate YANG data model set according to the requirements. They also must be able to distinguish between Openconfig, IETF, and Cisco native YANG models, as well as between RESTCONF and NETCONF. They should know how to explain the effect of model-driven telemetry on the network. This covers periodic and on-change publication. Finally, they should be able to compare dial-out and dial-in techniques to model-driven telemetry.

Conclusion

To pass the Cisco 300-420 certification exam with flying colors, it is essential to know allits details and master the required topics and skills.The right study materials will also play their role during your preparation process. All the best tools can be found on the official Cisco website and the Exam-Labs platform. After all this training, you will have all the knowledge you need to obtain the certificate you want.