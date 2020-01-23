Genesis Reunite At MSG (To Watch The Knicks)

Again in 1996, Phil Collins left Genesis to give attention to his solo profession. He later rejoined the band for an enormous 2007 tour. However for a superb chunk of the years since, any discuss of additional reunions needed to be taken with a grain of salt. Although the members remained mates, there have been varied components that appeared to make seeing Genesis onstage once more implausible. Collins retired from life as an lively musician, and dwelled on the truth that he wouldn't have the ability to play drums anymore. However not too long ago, there’s been hypothesis effervescent up that Genesis may hit the street as soon as extra.

Collins got here out of retirement and wound up mounting his personal solo tour – the “Not Dead Yet” tour, which stretched from 2017 to final 12 months – and discovered new methods to carry out that accommodated his well being. He would sit and sing, his son would take over drum duties. Amidst this, any time a member of Genesis has been requested about probably getting along with Collins, it appears to skew extra hopeful and optimistic. And final evening, members of Genesis did reunite – however at a Knicks sport, not for a live performance.

A photograph reveals Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford watching some basketball collectively. Nevertheless it's bought Genesis followers considering possibly one thing could possibly be brewing. Once more, there was by no means any animosity between these guys, Collins is ready to tour once more, and Rutherford even joined him onstage in Berlin final 12 months to carry out the basic Genesis reduce “Follow You Follow Me.” As of late, Genesis are one of many solely huge bands to not have reunited – whereas not fairly holdouts like REM or Speaking Heads or the Smiths, a brand new Genesis reunion can be an enormous deal. And, truthfully, it could be fairly sick to listen to these songs stay once more.

In fact, the lingering white whale is whether or not they'll ever get an actual reunion with Peter Gabriel. That looks like an extended shot, however for now, not less than there’s a picture of three different members of Genesis collectively at a basketball sport and our runaway hopes that it means one thing larger than three mates hanging out.