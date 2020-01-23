“Genuine Reengagement Would Be Releasing Prisoners”: Mehbooba Mufti’s Daughter

Iltija Mufti was commenting on Union Legislation minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s go to to Baramulla (File)

New Delhi:

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti on Thursday mentioned a real reengagement in Kashmir can be releasing political prisoners, restoring web and allaying fears of individuals of the Valley, fairly than photo-ops by varied ministers.

“GOIs (Government of India’s) idea of outreach is a BJP minister donning pheran (traditional Kashmir winter attire) and wearing a Kashmiri karakuli cap for photo ops. A genuine reengagement would be releasing political prisoners and other detainees, restoring internet and allaying fears of people of J&K. Not fooling anyone here,” a tweet on Mehbooba Mufti’s twitter deal with reads.

Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter, Iltija Mufti, has been working her mom’s Twitter deal with since 5 August when the PDP president was positioned below detention within the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

She was commenting on Union Legislation minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s go to to Baramulla in north Kashmir.

Web companies in most of Kashmir are nonetheless suspended whereas a number of mainstream politicians together with Mehbooba, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah proceed to be in detention.